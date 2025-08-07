Nammex releases sensory analysis report to support mushroom beverage formulation
Functional mushroom supplier Nammex has released the results of a professional sensory panel designed to support food and beverage brands in formulating with organic mushroom extracts. The panel evaluated 16 Nammex ingredients across key sensory dimensions — including flavor, aroma, bitterness, and clarity — to help formulators select extracts best suited for ready-to-drink beverages and culinary applications.
The report, titled Elevating Sensory Expectations: A Technical Panel Review of Nammex Organic Mushroom Extracts, is now available to qualified formulators and R&D teams.
It shares the findings of a two-day sensory evaluation conducted by the BC Beverage Technology Access Centre (BCBTAC) in collaboration with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The panel included chefs, a sommelier, and a fermentation specialist.
“Beverage companies are seeing huge growth in functional drinks built around mushroom ingredients,” says Skye Chilton, CEO of Nammex. “The purpose of this report is to help them move more quickly from concept to market with ingredients that meet performance expectations.”
Samples were prepared using standardized protocols — 5.00g of extract steeped in 250mL of boiled water for 10 minutes and filtered through 1.8μm glass-fiber filters — and assessed based on appearance, aroma, astringency, acidity, and flavor. Hedonic scores (1–10) and qualitative notes were also recorded.
The key findings include high culinary potential: Maitake and Cordyceps 8:1 extracts stood out for flavor concentration and suitability in savory-forward applications. Bitterness variation: Lion’s Mane and Reishi showed significant sensory differences depending on the extraction method—important for palatability and functional formulation.
Solubility and clarity were also highlighted with lower-ratio (1:1) extracts generally yielded clearer results, while higher-ratio products added complexity but introduced some haze, a consideration in RTD development.
The report supports growing industry interest in sensory-driven formulation as demand rises for functional mushroom-based beverages, supplements, and foods. Interested professionals can request the full report directly from Nammex.