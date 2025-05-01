Meatable and TruMeat collaborate to drive cost-effective cultivated meat with Singapore site
Meatable has partnered with TruMeat, a Singapore-based contract manufacturer, to launch a cultivated meat facility in the country and advance the global commercialization of cell-based protein.
This collaboration will focus on optimizing processes and media development by harnessing TruMeat’s manufacturing expertise and Meatable’s production tech. Eventually, it could help bring cultivated meat to a price point that can be increasingly competitive with conventional meat commercially.
The Dutch biotechnology company notes that the site will be the first in Singapore to deliver cultured meat at the cost levels and volumes required to support commercial partners in formulating, testing, and launching products.
“This is the next step in our journey to make cultivated meat accessible and affordable,” says Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable.
“We are confident in our ability to optimize processes and scale efficiently. This collaboration brings us closer to providing the meat industry with the solutions it needs to deliver great tasting, sustainable meat to customers and consumers worldwide.”
As consumers worldwide prioritize protein in their diet and increasingly look for meat with a significantly lower contribution to global greenhouse gases, the alternative protein space holds immense potential to meet these evolving demands.
“We have been waiting for a technology with this potential,” says James Chui, chairman of TruMeat. “By combining our strengths, we can achieve the necessary cost reductions and the commercial scale to make cultivated meat a viable option for global markets.”
Last year, Meatable hosted the EU's first-ever legally approved cultivated meat tasting. The tasting event, held at the company’s headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands, required the company to secure approval from an independent expert committee sanctioned by the Dutch authorities.