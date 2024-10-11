KYSU rolls out airtight recyclable paper packaging across snack products
Dried snacks and gummies food brand KYSU has introduced airtight, recyclable and reusable paper packaging made entirely from recycled materials across its product range of over 80 different products.
The new packaging preserves product freshness and quality while encouraging “creative reuse” before recycling. The sturdy construction makes these containers ideal for various purposes beyond their initial use.
Consumers can transform them into pen holders, planters for herbs and flowers, organizers for craft supplies or gift containers filled with homemade treats.
“Our packaging is designed to be more than just a container,” says Susie Wang, public relations manager at KYSU.
“It’s a versatile tool that consumers can repurpose in countless ways. By reusing the packaging, customers contribute to waste reduction and promote environmental responsibility in their daily lives. Every small action contributes to a larger impact, and together, we can make a significant difference.”
KYSU aims to eliminate all plastic pouch packaging from its product line and replace them with airtight paper cans made from 100% recycled materials.
“At KYSU, we believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a responsibility,” says Kyrill Leutsch, CEO of KYSU. “We recognized a glaring inconsistency in the organic food industry — products marketed as earth-friendly often come packaged in materials that harm the environment.”
“This contradiction compelled us to take decisive action. By extending our commitment to sustainable packaging across our entire product line, we aim to provide an eco-friendly alternative that empowers consumers to actively participate in reducing plastic waste.”
Food packaging plastic alternatives
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, billions of plastic bags are used annually in the US, with a recycling rate of less than 10%.
In other recent food packaging advances, the US Food and Drug Administration granted Avantium Food Contact Notification approval for the use of its polyethylene furanoate (PEF) in food-contact articles. PEF is a 100% plant-based, recyclable polymer marketed with a “significantly lower” carbon footprint than traditional plastics like PET or other packaging materials such as glass or aluminum.
In Singapore, scientists have created a biodegradable food wrap that changes color when the food it protects has spoiled. The wrap also has antibacterial properties that could protect the food from microbial contamination. The food wrap is upcycled from discarded avocado pits and starch from durian and jackfruit seeds.
Also this month, US serviceware producer Evanesce began producing the first 7.5 million drinking straws made from Biodolomer, a limestone-based compostable material developed and manufactured in Sweden by Gaia Biomaterials.