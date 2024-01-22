ISM and ProSweets 2024 preview: Natural colors and advanced packaging lines elevate confectionery
22 Jan 2024 --- The sweets and snacks industry will convene at the co-staged global trade fairs ISM and ProSweets hosted in Cologne, Germany, from January 28–31. Ahead of the international event, Food Ingredients First offers a sneak peek into standout innovations and market insights at the show, including natural food coloring advancements and optimized confectionery packaging machinery.
This year, the trade fair shines light on new event experiences that will be heightened through the multisensory use of touch, smell and taste. The organizers also disclose that various interactive event programs await visitors at the exhibition spaces for “Packaging & Packaging Materials” and “Raw Materials & Ingredients.”
Driving forward conversations around sustainability along the food chain, the “Sustainable Packaging Special Show” will focus on the origin and procurement of products and their raw materials.
Meanwhile, a special “InGREENients” exhibition zone will present sustainable snack innovations from all over the globe that are made using unusual ingredients. Here, with a view to future cooperations, the exhibitors and visitors can engage in a direct exchange with selected start-ups, who will present their products within the collaboration section.
The dual trade fairs promise “synergy effects” for attendees of both shows. For instance, the exhibitors of ISM, who are already on-site, can take part in coordinated guided tours across all segments of ProSweets.
Eat the rainbow
GNT will be at the event demonstrating how its plant-based, sustainable Exberry colors made from fruits and vegetables can be used across confectionery and other clean label food and beverage products.
“We offer a full spectrum of vibrant shades made from fruits, vegetables and plants, such as carrots, blueberries and spirulina. They allow manufacturers to achieve strong visual impact while supporting clean and clear label declarations, so they’re an excellent alternative to artificial colors and carmine,” Dieuwertje Raaijmakers, marketing communications specialist at GNT, tells Food Ingredients First.
“It can be difficult to match the precise hues delivered with certain artificial colors in some applications, but the results we can achieve using plant-based concentrates are unbelievable. We’ll be giving visitors to our stand the chance to sample some rolled ice cream with confectionery toppings so they can see the possibilities for themselves.”
GNT’s colors can be used in almost any food and drink application, including all types of confectionery. The German supplier offers colors as liquids and powders as well as specialist formats for more challenging applications.
“For example, we have an Exberry HP range for hard-panned confectionery and a collection of Exberry micronized powders, which are spray-dried concentrates made with a second milling step that results in a smaller particle size. This allows for even color distribution and bright, homogenous results in applications including pressed tablets, chocolate for decoration and compound coatings,” details Raaijmakers.
Meanwhile, GNT’s oil-dispersible Exberry colors — featuring micronized powders dispersed in oil — are a liquid-based alternative that can be used to color applications such as fat-based compounds for chocolate decorations.
“We’re always looking into new solutions that can provide our customers with more options for various applications,” says Raaijmakers. “Last year, we launched Exberry Shade Vivid Orange - OS, which is made from paprika and our first ever 100% oil-soluble color. It has an exceptionally high color intensity that allows it to be used in low dosages in chocolate, frostings, decorative coatings and more.
“We added to our range of brown products, too, with an Exberry Shade Sweet Brown powder and micronized powder made from caramelized carrot and apple.”
Confectionery automation advances
At ProSweets, Syntegon will showcase its mechanical competencies developed for the confectionery industry — from kitchen, depositing and finishing technologies to packaging solutions. Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to experience highlights of the line solution, such as the fully automated oiling drum Makat BC96 that will be presented at a show for the first time.
Moreover, the company will exhibit its high-speed vertical packaging innovation SVX Duplex. This solution can be experienced during live demonstrations at the booth.
Syntegon highlights that the more process steps manufacturers automate, the more stable and reliable their production becomes. “Product finishing is the last process step during the production of gummies and jellies — but not less important than the previous process steps. It still influences the quality of the packaged gummies on the shelf,” the company highlights.
Featured at the show, the fully automated oiling drum Makat BC96 has several centerlining features and recipe management for a lower process variability. Via a Human Machine Interface, operators can set individual target values for the different production parameters and save them in a product recipe to call up the data as required.
“Many confectionery producers are facing the challenge of varying product quality and line performance in different production shifts as well as a lack of skilled personnel. Centerlining features and automation can help to overcome this issue, not only for the kitchen or depositing line, but also for the finishing equipment. That was our motivation to develop our new Makat BC96,” says Dr. Sandra Link, head of product management for Makat Candy Technology at Syntegon.
Syntegon claims gummy and jelly manufacturers can achieve more reliable processes with these features, which not only lead to a higher product quality, but also to a higher OEE, reduced product waste and fast product changeovers. Furthermore, it enables product-specific parameter settings and individual treatment of the gummies.
Sensors facilitate process monitoring and preventive error detection at the oiling process. Integrated software immediately detects deviations and reports them to the operator. “This allows operators to keep supervising their processes and avoid process disturbances or at least to early initiate troubleshooting for a continuously high product quality and production,” explains Link.
The BC96 also features an operator-guiding system, including integrated step-by-step-instruction facilities, for example, at the start of production or for pre-defined cleaning procedures.
“Recipe management, centerlining, automation and process monitoring as well as operator guiding of the Makat BC96 align all toward shared goals: an enhancement of the process reliability, a higher quality of gummies, less waste and a high uptime of the machine,” the company states.
Future of vertical packaging
A strong emphasis at ISM and ProSweets is placed on sustainable packaging concepts.
At the show, Syntegon will spotlight its SVX Duplex, part of its SVX series unveiled at Interpack 2023. The system is a high-speed vertical packaging machine capable of producing up to 600 bags per minute. Its key innovation is a cross-seal drive powered by four independently controlled servo motors.
This patented solution offers precise control over vertical and horizontal movement, ensuring dependable seals while maintaining high production speeds.
The SVX Duplex also prioritizes user-friendly design, with a front cylinder featuring curved sliding doors that enhance machine manipulation and accessibility. When opened, these doors shift to the back of the cylinder, minimizing interference for operators during daily operations.
Moreover, its compact width of just 1,220 mm allows for easy integration into both new and existing packaging lines.
By Benjamin Ferrer