Imagindairy secures regulatory approval to market animal-free milk proteins in Israel
Food tech company Imagindairy, which develops animal-free milk proteins with precision fermentation, has received regulatory approval from the health ministry to sell its products in Israel.
Imagindairy’s milk proteins mimic the taste, texture and nutritional value of their cow milk-derived counterparts, without animal intervention.
These proteins can be used to produce cheese, milk, yogurt and ice cream. The products are free from cholesterol, lactose and hormones, claims the company.
Additionally, Imagindairy uses an “environment-friendly” fermentation method that lowers greenhouse gas emissions and land and water use.
“The Ministry of Health’s approval to market our products in Israel demonstrates the safety of our quality milk proteins,” says Dr. Eyal Afergan, CEO of Imagindairy.
“We are excited to bring our products to the Israeli market and provide consumers with a quality, healthy dairy experience without reliance on animals. This approval unlocks additional marketing opportunities and allows us to continue developing sustainable food solutions.”
Hitting industrial scale
The regulatory nod in Israel comes after the company received FDA approval in January, giving it access to the US market.
“Our advanced technology — based on our proprietary AI platform, coupled with our manufacturing lines — puts Imagindairy in a position to offer animal-free products at cost parity to traditional dairy,” Afergan previously told Food Ingredients First.
He added that achieving cost parity has historically been challenging for the precision fermentation sector but expressed confidence that the start-up will reach industrial scale.
In other bovine-free dairy advancements, Israel-based DairyX is formulating cow-free casein protein micelles from Pichia pastoris, a yeast strain, using precision fermentation techniques.
The method targets dairy cheese’s stretchy and protein-rich traits and uses “simple inputs” like salts and sugars. The protein finds application in cheese, yogurt and non-dairy products like lactose-free and vegan dairy alternatives.