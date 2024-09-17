Grub Market elevates supply chain insights with AI-powered visualization tool
17 Sep 2024 --- American food tech company Grub Market has unveiled Grub Assist Charts, a new AI-powered data visualization tool that provides real-time business insights to food supply chain businesses. The AI assistant gives intelligent analysis and automated order processing, allowing users to transform complex data into dynamic, easy-to-understand charts and graphs using natural language commands.
“Our new AI-powered charts feature makes it simple for users to generate the exact visuals they need, with no prior setup or technical knowledge required,” says Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.
“We’ve built Grub Assist Charts to be the most accessible, flexible and powerful data visualization tool in the food industry. With this feature, even non-technical users can access complex insights with ease. It’s all about empowering our customers with the right tools, at the right time, to make smarter, faster decisions.”
Saving time
The new tool caters to business leaders, analysts, sales teams and individuals who need “a more effective way to understand their business and operational data at a glance,” states the company.
Grub Assist Charts differ from traditional business intelligence (BI) tools due to their flexibility and ease of use.
“Unlike BI solutions that require extensive setup only to deliver data in fixed formats, Grub Assist Charts adapts to the user’s unique requests in real time. There is no need to pre-configure dashboards or do time-consuming data setup.”
The technology leverages AI to generate the exact queries, datasets and visual representations needed for each prompt within seconds based on the user’s input.
Leveraging generative AI
The latest upgrade to Grub Assist introduces advanced AI-driven chart capabilities using generative AI, natural language processing and modern data visualization technologies. It also provides AI-powered visual reports that convert complex datasets into “clear, actionable charts, offering real-time insights into inventory, pricing trends and customer demand,” highlights the company.
The tool has a user-friendly interface that allows users to create charts using natural language and optionally specify any desired attributes like chart type, time interval or number formatting to tailor the chart display.
Users can also save charts for easy access in the future, receive real-time data updates and download charts and graphs as images for presentations.
Grub Assist Charts also offer prompt sharing of visual insights with the team, multi-platform access and secure data with top-tier security protocols.
Last month, the company launched AI Chatbot, an advanced AI-powered tool designed to improve customer, vendor and employee support for companies in the food supply chain industry.