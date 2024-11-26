GNT launches investment venture to develop and optimize plant-based coloring solutions
Exberry color supplier GNT Group has unveiled an independent investment firm to boost innovation and sustainability across the value chain.
The newly created GNT Ventures will invest in start-ups dedicated to developing and improving plant-based coloring solutions. The entity will focus on four key areas: raw materials and fermentation, processing, food ingredients and upcycling.
With this investment, GNT aims to “reshape the landscape of plant-based colors” with products that can contribute to a “healthier future for the people and planet.”
Finn Rieken, managing director of GNT Ventures, says, “We’re looking to build mutually beneficial relationships with start-ups that dare to dream big and have the drive to shape tomorrow’s planet.”
“We can provide financial, technical, commercial and regulatory support, using our expertise not only to help bring bold new visions to life but market them worldwide.”
Commercial support and technical know-how
The Netherlands-headquartered company recently announced its foray into fermentation in partnership with Plume Biotechnology, a UK-based start-up, to broaden its plant-based color portfolio and innovate more sustainable solutions.
The venture will provide financial support to start-ups, either by financing as a sole investor or co-investing. Its main interest is pre-seed and series A funding, with a maximum ticket size of €1 million (US$1.05 million).
Dr. Kai Reineke, technical lead at GNT Ventures, says: “We aim to establish synergistic partnerships with innovative start-ups that aspire to achieve breakthroughs. Leveraging our technical expertise, we provide support to facilitate the realization of ambitious projects.”
GNT Ventures includes a food-grade pilot plant to test and optimize processes. It can offer R&D know-how and processing support to enable companies to scale ideas more effectively. The initiative will also guide regulatory compliance and IP.
Frederik Hoeck, GNT Group’s managing director, says: “We started from humble beginnings and fully understand the challenges and how hard it can be to overcome them. We want to help start-ups find their successful paths so that we can reshape tomorrow’s planet together.”