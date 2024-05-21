GCI Nutrients introduces glyphosate weedkiller detox formula to European market
21 May 2024 --- The Netherlands-based European branch of the US nutraceutical distribution network GCI Nutrients will be introducing its clinically-proven Glyphosate Detox Formula to contract manufacturing and bespoke brand companies in Europe. According to the company, the formula provides “a layer of defense” against some of the negative health outcomes associated with the common weed killer ingredient glyphosate.
“Research work has exposed a possible link between the agricultural use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in RoundUp, the most widely used weedkiller herbicide in the world, to the development of ‘modern diseases’ associated with the western diet,” GCI Nutrients’ head of sales and marketing, Kyle McCue, tells Nutrition Insight.
“Consequences are most of the diseases and conditions associated with a Western diet, which include gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, depression, autism, infertility, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.”
GCI Nutrients Europe calls on contract manufacturers and brand companies in Europe to familiarize themselves with the Glyphosate Detox Formula and join “the fight against glyphosate exposure.” GCI Nutrients founder Richard Merriam adds: “We are committed to leading the charge in Europe and offering effective solutions to safeguard consumers against glyphosate-related health risks.”
Glyphosate impact
McCue elaborates on the concerning health effects of glyphosate use observed in the US, which has spurred GCI Nutrients’ investigation into weedkiller exposure in Europe.
Referring to the the publication titled ‘Glyphosate’s suppression of cytochrome P450 enzymes and amino acid biosynthesis by the gut microbiome: pathways to modern diseases,’ published in entropy, states: “The most staple food products in the US have been tested for glyphosate and the results are alarming.”
“The key takeaway is how glyphosate disrupts the shikimate pathway of the 15 trillion beneficial bacteria living in our gut microbiome and suppresses the biosynthesis of enzymes and aromatic amino acids, which wracks the gut microbiome and leads to gut bacteria dysbiosis, and the negative impact on the body is insidious and manifests slowly over time as inflammation damages cellular systems throughout the body.”
He points to the evidence of increased acquired chronic diseases correlating with the global use of glyphosate since the late 80’s, which has led to the investigation of glyphosate exposure in Europe in connection to the increased number of chronic diseases by the now prevalent western diet.
“A 2013 study conducted by a laboratory in Bremen, which studied 18 European countries and examined ten random subjects from each country, confirmed Europe’s glyphosate exposure,” McCue continues. “A total of 182 urine samples were analyzed and confirmed residues of glyphosate ranging from <0,15 mcg/liter to 1,821 mcg/liter.”
He points out that while genetically modified organism (GMO) food is banned in Europe, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently finalized its re-assessment of glyphosate and its health risks to humans.
“The acceptable daily intake of glyphosate is set at 0,1 mg/kg or 100 mcg/kg per body weight. At the same time, the maximum residue level in imported GMO soybean, one of the main constituents of animal feed, is set to 20 mg/kg or 20,000 mcg/kg,” McCue states.
“One can only wonder about the glyphosate exposure in animal feed and the glyphosate exposure in animal-based products, which may have infiltrated into the European food supply. This raises a concern that requires further investigation.”
Glyphosate Detox Formula
McCue explains that GCI Nutrients USA was among the first companies in the US to address the growing concern of glyphosate exposure and its implications to human health with its 2017 co-developed dietary supplement Biome Medic, targeting gut health and microbiome support.
“The main objective of the formula was to detoxify the glyphosate from the body, and humic acid was called on for its capabilities known to chelate toxins such as heavy metals, and a randomized product-controlled IRB-approved protocol six-weeks pre-clinical pilot study,” he details.
“GCI Nutrients Europe is among the first to offer a clinically proven solution to detoxify the colon from glyphosate, rebuild and strengthen intestinal microvilli, and nourish the beneficial intestinal bacteria. GCI Nutrients Europe has launched its first Glyphosate Detox Formula in Hungary under the name Optimalize.”
He outlines that GCI Nutrients Europe is currently conducting a product controlled pre-clinical study with gastrointestinal patients of the Markusovsky University Hospital in Szombathely, Hungary, with the results of the study are expected in the fall of 2024.
“The focus of the study is to adapt the knowledge learned in the US and show a correlation between glyphosate exposure and acquired chronic gastrointestinal diseases while providing an effective dietary supplement to optimize a healthy gut microbiome and aid optimal gut functioning as an adjuvant therapy to medical supervision and prescribed medication.”
The need for action
GCI Nutrients Europe plans to collaborate with contract manufacturers and brand companies in Europe to promote the Glyphosate Detox Formula and combat glyphosate exposure. “We offer a solution to combat glyphosate exposure by providing its clinically tested branded ingredients in a powder form: VilliSure digestive wheat germ extract prebiotic, HumicSure humic acid biologically active organo-mineral complex micronutrients and BaciliSure bacillus coagulans probiotic.”
“With proven results, European contract manufacturers and bespoken brands can lead the way against glyphosate exposure by offering their existing customers, and consumers in their particular market, an extra layer of defense against the known and lurking health dangers of glyphosate, while NGO such as the Pesticide Action Network (PAN) Europe fight the EFSA to ban the use of glyphosate in Europe.” McCue asserts.
He states that GCI Nutrients Europe supports the work of PAN Europe and other NGOs active in the sector and applauds “their relentless work for human rights and consumer protection in Europe.”
By Milana Nikolova