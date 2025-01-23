French officials seize large quantities of Viagra-contaminated honey
France is seeing a surge in cases of illegally imported “aphrodisiac” honey laced with erectile dysfunction medicines, customs officials have warned. In November, they seized nearly 13 metric tons of tainted honey from the port of Marseille after inconsistent documents prompted checks on products declared as “natural honey.”
Adulterated honey “shots” or “sticks” are purchased online and imported from Malaysia, Turkey, Tunisia and Thailand. They can attract some consumers with festive, fitness or health promises.
The identified brands include Black Horse, Etu Max, Bio Max and Mesk Elyamen, which are often sold in clubs and nightlife spots.
Analysis by the Joint Laboratory Service has revealed the presence of active ingredients like Sildenafil or Tadalafil in these products, which are meant for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and are subject to regulation, notes the customs consumer alert.
“These honeys are packaged in boxes of several units, come in the form of sticks of a few grams (commonly 15, 20 or 30 g) and are sold individually in these stores for a few euros.”
Ongoing investigation
This is not the first time tainted honey has been identified in France. In 2019, the country noted 18 cases of illegal importation, followed by 131 seizures recorded in 2023.
The official previously also caught hold of illegal honey in the East, Île-de-France and Auvergne Rhône-Alpes. Last June, the work of customs officers from Lyon and Clermont-Ferrand led to the seizure of nearly 25,000 doses (more than 238 kg) of products known as “erectile honey” in a storage box.
Meanwhile, the customs office indicated the “legal importation” of nearly 31,000 metric tons of natural honey from Ukraine, Belgium and Spain last year.
The European government has been trying to combat honey adulteration cases that have been rife in the market. This includes a provisional agreement last year between the European Parliament and EU Council negotiators to bolster transparency in the honey sector. It was decided to require showing the countries where the honey comes from in the same view as the product name, rather than just stating whether it is from the EU or not.
Consumer health concerns
Consumer usage of aphrodisiac honey has increased recently, but officials warn of its potential health risks due to unknown ingredients declared on labels.
In 2021 and 2022, the FDA notified consumers about honey-based supplements targeting sexual performance enhancement. The agency discovered that one such product contained the prescription drug Cialis, which can interact with nitrates in certain prescription drugs like nitroglycerin and dangerously lower blood pressure when consumed.
Additionally, the amount of adulteration of the products is unknown and the doses consumed are not recommended or quantified. This poses significant risks to consumers “especially since no mention of the dosage, contraindications or mention of adverse effects appears on the doses,” warn French customs officials.
The officers say they will continue to intercept illegal honey wherever it circulates or is sold, being present at the borders, on all routes of goods movement and in express and postal freight centers.