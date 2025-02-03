Food systems in Latin America and Caribbean highly exposed to extreme weather disruptions, says UN report
Extreme weather events are negatively affecting “all dimensions” of food security and exacerbating other underlying causes of malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a new report by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).
In its 2024 Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition report, the FAO reveals that Latin America and the Caribbean is the second-most exposed region in the world to extreme weather events after Asia.
At least 20 countries (74%) experience a high frequency of such events, and 14 (52%) are considered vulnerable, as they are more likely to experience increased undernourishment due to the conditions.
The FAO says the impact of extreme weather events is worsened by persistent structural challenges, including conflicts, economic slowdowns, and underlying factors such as high levels of inequality. Poor access to affordable diets and unhealthy food environments are also contributing factors.
Between 2019 and 2023, the prevalence of undernourishment increased by 1.5 percentage points in countries affected by climate variability and extremes. The FAO stresses an urgent need to accelerate the building of “long-term” and “sustainable” agri-food systems, which are critical for the region’s progress toward eradicating hunger and malnutrition.
Decrease in hunger
According to the report, 41 million people in the region were affected by hunger in 2023. This represents a decrease of 2.9 million people compared to 2022 and 4.3 million compared to 2021. However, despite regional progress, disparities persist among subregions. Hunger prevalence has increased over the last two years in the Caribbean, reaching 17.2%, while it has remained relatively stable in Mesoamerica, at 5.8%.
However, there has been some progress with moderate or severe food insecurity, with it falling in the region below the world average for the first time in ten years. A total of 187.6 million people in the region experienced food insecurity, 19.7 million fewer than in 2022 and 37.3 million fewer than in 2021.
Mario Lubetkin, FAO assistant director-general and regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, says: “Climate variability and extremes are a threat for the stability of food security and nutrition. The importance of implementing a comprehensive response based on policies and actions designed to strengthen the capacity of agri-food systems.”
“This resilience allows us to anticipate, prevent, absorb, adapt, and transform in a positive, efficient, and effective way against various risks, including the challenges associated with climate change and extreme events.”
Regarding malnutrition, the report shares that in 2022, stunting affected 22.3% of children under five globally. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the prevalence was estimated at 11.5%, significantly below the global average.
“In Latin America and the Caribbean, one in ten children under five live with stunting. Undernourishment and overweight coexist in the region, exacerbated by high exposure and vulnerability to climate events in the most affected communities. This double burden of malnutrition daily threatens the full development of children,” says Karin Hulshof, UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Any decision on climate action must prioritize the right to food and nutrition for children, women, and families.”