How F&B innovators are enhancing emotional states and senses with new flavor technologies
Capturing feelings and enhancing emotional and sensorial experiences are emerging as key trends in the flavor space. As global consumers look to adventurous and imaginative flavors and applications, F&B innovators are rising to the challenges of creating evolving flavor solutions that satisfy this growing demand for new and exciting tastes.
While traditional flavors like citrus and vanilla remain firmly rooted as consumer favorites, a diverse range of new flavor concepts are coming to the fore.
Food Ingredients First speaks with key flavor experts and examines some of the current flavor themes popular in 2025.
Vanessa Chartrand, marketing director at Foodarom, says that flavor trends this year are deeply rooted in emotion, authenticity, and elevated experiences. Consumers increasingly seek flavors that contribute to emotional wellness — soothing, uplifting, or energizing — sparking the rise of “Sensory Therapy” with mood-based profiles like calm lavender or euphoric citrus.
“There’s a strong desire for authenticity and connection, with traditional, culturally rooted flavors gaining traction across product categories. Adventurous palates are also thriving, with imaginative and unconventional combinations like ‘swicy’ (sweet & spicy) offering new excitement.”
“At the same time, health-conscious consumers demand ‘Healthier Enjoyment’— flavorful, better-for-you options that don’t compromise on taste or texture.”
Chartrand notes that premiumization is also on the rise as indulgent, high-quality, and layered flavor experiences are seen as affordable luxuries that elevate everyday moments.
“Across all these themes, flavor is no longer just about taste; it’s a vehicle for emotion, storytelling, and enhanced well-being,” she adds.
Matching emotions
Some of the key driving factors influencing flavors include emotional wellness, health, and functionality. Consumers increasingly seek flavors that support mood and mental well-being, and this emotional lens is transforming how flavors are chosen and marketed.
“As people pursue healthier lifestyles, they demand flavors that make reduced-sugar, plant-based, and functional products enjoyable. Good taste is essential to sustaining health-conscious habits.”
“Another factor is cultural authenticity. Globalization and a desire for connection drive interest in authentic, culturally rooted flavors. Consumers want storytelling through flavors that reflect heritage, tradition or exploration.”
Meanwhile, Chartrand notes that younger demographics seek bold, unique, and adventurous flavor combinations that create memorable, shareable food experiences. This is fueling trends like “swicy” and hybrid global fusions.
“Other themes are premiumization. Flavors that feel rich, indulgent, and multi-sensory help elevate products. This ‘affordable luxury’ dynamic plays through layered, sophisticated profiles and artisanal positioning. Meanwhile, environmental values influence flavor choices. Consumers prefer natural, traceable, and responsibly sourced ingredients,” she says.
“Today’s consumers expect more from their products. Reduced sugar, functional ingredients, plant-based formats, and clean labels. As part of Glanbia Nutritionals, we have deep expertise in adapting flavors to support health-driven innovations. Our team designs flavor solutions that seamlessly align with both nutritional goals and sensory expectations,” Chartrand continues.
Flavor trends
Globally, F&B launches with flavor ingredients are rising, according to Innova Market Insights data, which notes a 6% CAGR between 2020-2024. The market research found that one in two global consumers agree that they always look for new and exciting flavors from store/supermarket brands.
The top categories with flavor ingredient launches are Bakery (26%), Confectionery (25%), Desserts and ice Cream (11%), Meat, Fish, and eggs (6%), and Snacks (6%).
Youri Dumont, business unit director of chocolate at Puratos, outlines that in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate, the pistachio hype is still going strong, thanks in part to the Dubai chocolate bar that’s taken the world by storm.
Puratos’ “Taste Tomorrow always-on” consumer insights show that global online conversations about pistachio increased by 121% in the last twelve months compared to the previous year. This was closely followed by buttercream flavor, which saw an 85% uplift, and churro, with a 68% increase compared to previous years.
“More recently, interest has spiked for mango and strawberry over the last three months — seasonal consumer favorites that bring a taste of summer to bakery and patisserie. We’ve also noted more conversations on avocado flavor, with a 39% pick-up since the same three-month period last year.”
“Although not an obvious choice for integrating into baked goods, the combination of sourdough and avocado is as perfect as peanut butter and jelly,” Dumont tells Food Ingredients First.
Flavors in bakery and chocolate
Looking at the wider trends, tangy flavors still dominate the bakery and patisserie market.
“There has been a sharp rise in online chatter earlier this year, particularly in the US, UK, Canada, France, Turkey, and Italy. Here, consumers love the sourness of lemon and passion fruit especially, to balance out the sweetness of pastry.”
“More specifically, lemon zest has become the fastest-growing tangy flavor, bringing a crisp, invigorating edge to popular bakery favorites.”
Dumont adds that seasonality is a key driving factor in determining the flavors to watch. He says fruit will always be popular in the summer months as consumers look for a refreshing take on bakery and patisserie products.
“Culinary fusion is also an overarching growing trend, which is why we’re seeing a spike in Latin American flavors like churro and concha, the traditional Mexican sweet bread with a crunchy topping.”
“Korean fusion and globally-inspired flavors like yuzu, gochujang, and cardamom are having a moment too, and putting a new spin on tried-and-tested baked goods. Think kimchi croissants or black sesame mochi cake. Meanwhile, the well-being trend continues to drive consumers to flavors like matcha, turmeric, and ginger for their perceived health ‘halo’ benefits.”
Impacting taste
Kerry’s 2025 taste charts identified some major flavors for 2025 earlier this year. Offerings include Japanese Sudachi, Mikan Satsuma, and Calamansi. These flavors are finding new audiences outside of traditional heartlands, providing opportunities for new twists on citrus flavors.
In Europe and Latin America, Finger Lime or “lime caviar” is bursting onto the flavor scene alongside the lemony-scented Verbena, while Latin America shows an inclination for the sweet, being the region with the greatest presence of caramel flavors.
Globally, sweet flavors inspired by barbecue continue to show popularity, with Honey Barbecue, Sweet Smoke, and Maple Barbecue being particularly noted by Kerry. Meanwhile, traditional chocolate combinations like chocolate mint, hazelnut, or almond are increasingly being used in alcoholic beverages, providing indulgent dessert alternatives.
Soumya Nair, global director of Consumer Research and Insights at Kerry, examined the charts in detail in an exclusive interview with Food Ingredients First earlier this year.
Developments in flavors
Experts believe that as flavor exploration grows, we’ll see more nuanced, culturally respectful, and regionally specific pairings.
Rather than mixing well-known elements from different cuisines, the next wave focuses on deep-rooted culinary traditions, exploring how spices, textures, and preparation techniques from distinct cultures can harmonize to create innovative yet authentic experiences, according to Chartrand.
“This reflects a growing consumer appreciation for cultural storytelling, depth, and discovery in food and beverage offerings. Flavors will be increasingly paired with bioactive or functional ingredients (like adaptogens, nootropics, collagen, and more) designed to support sleep, focus, or gut health while still delivering great taste.”
“There is growing emphasis on the overall sensory experience, with brands working to perfect not just flavor but also mouthfeel — particularly in ready-to-drink formats and protein powders, where chalkiness or artificial aftertaste have long been barriers,” she concludes.