Fi Europe 2024: Rousselot set to inspire innovation with high-quality gelatins and collagen
Darling Ingredients’ collagen and gelatin brand Rousselot will present prototypes at the forthcoming Fi Europe, which will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, next month.
Rousselot’s global network of 16 production sites and robust supply chain ensures the smooth delivery of high-quality gelatins and collagens, all derived from upcycled animal sources and FOS-certified fish collagen products.
Underscoring versatility
At this year’s FiE event, the company will highlight the versatility of its ingredient solutions in addressing key food and nutrition trends, including texture enhancement, sugar reduction, clean label reformulation and innovative dosage forms.
Two prototypes will demonstrate how gelatin contributes as a multifunctional ingredient in creating healthier, more enjoyable products with clean label appeal. These are a sugar-reduced marshmallow and the “ImmuniBoost Gummy Cap,” a soft and liquid-center gummy featuring a zinc-infused shell and vitamin C at its core.
The company will also showcase its science-backed collagen solutions to visitors, which include: Peptan for holistic wellness benefits and the newly launched specific collagen peptide composition Nextida GC, which targets post-meal glucose spikes in healthy individuals.
Other solutions the company will showcase at the event include a sugar-free gummy with a Nutriscore A featuring more than 30% collagen content, peach-soda and elderberry-mint-flavored Nextida GC mocktail powder mixes and a low-sugar protein bar with an indulgent texture proven to stay stable throughout its shelf life.
Visitors will also be invited to discover new scientific research on the shelf life stability of collagen peptides in bars, bakery products and UHT drinks.