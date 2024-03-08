FDA urges cinnamon recall amid safety concerns over toxic lead found
08 Mar 2024 --- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is escalating its efforts to mitigate the risks associated with elevated lead levels in ground cinnamon. This week, the FDA issued a letter to all cinnamon manufacturers, processors, distributors, and facility operators across the US to ensure the safety of the food supply.
This move follows an incident where certain cinnamon applesauce pouches, contaminated with high levels of lead, led to poisoning in young children. The agency’s proactive stance includes recommending the voluntary recall of specific ground cinnamon products distributed by six brands across various retail chains.
“We will continue to monitor cinnamon samples and, as needed, work with industry to remove any unsafe products from the market,” says the FDA in the letter.
“The FDA is also continuing its Toxic Elements monitoring program, which includes testing of a variety of foods, including spices offered for sale in the US.”
Recommendation for consumers
In a safety alert issued by the FDA this week, consumers are advised to dispose of the affected ground cinnamon products and to consult their healthcare provider if they suspect exposure to elevated lead levels.
Most people do not exhibit immediate symptoms of lead exposure, but long-term exposure can lead to adverse health effects, particularly in young children, who are more vulnerable due to their smaller body sizes and rapid development.
The potential health risks associated with consuming food contaminated with lead vary depending on several factors, including the level of lead in the food, the consumer’s age, and the frequency of exposure.
High levels of lead exposure can lead to severe neurological effects, including learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ.
Products survey
The FDA’s concern was triggered by a targeted survey of 100% ground cinnamon products sold in discount retail stores, leading to the testing of 75 samples for lead content. This initiative was part of a broader effort to collect data in the wake of the voluntary recall of cinnamon-containing apple puree and applesauce products in October 2023, which were found to have elevated lead levels.
The current findings indicate that the lead levels in the surveyed ground cinnamon products are significantly lower than those found in the cinnamon used in the previously recalled apple products. However, the levels detected still pose a potential risk to human health, necessitating the recommended recalls.
The FDA’s actions are in line with its Closer to Zero initiative, aiming to reduce dietary exposure to contaminants to the lowest possible levels while maintaining access to nutritious foods.
Under this initiative last year, the FDA released a draft guidance for the baby food industry, specifically targeting lead levels in processed foods designed for infants and young children under two years old. The aim is to lower dietary exposure to this toxic heavy metal and mitigate potential health risks.
Edited by Sichong Wang