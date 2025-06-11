European Ocean Pact: EU adopts measures tackling overfishing and pollution amid legal warnings
The European Commission (EC) adopted an all-encompassing European Ocean Pact last week in a bid to bolster ocean protection, promote a “thriving blue economy,” cut red tape, and support the well-being of coastal communities. It has also announced an Ocean Act at the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference, which will be presented by 2027 to facilitate the implementation of the pact’s key objectives.
Environmental advocates have welcomed the decision but remain concerned over a “lack of concrete measures” to tackle the most harmful activities that have long plagued European waters. These include overfishing, pollution, and destructive activities in marine protected areas (MPAs).
“Ocean is water, water is life. This comprehensive strategy will protect the ocean and promote a sustainable blue economy. It will not only benefit the planet but also the people who call the coast their home and the generations who will steward our oceans tomorrow,” says Ursula von der Leyen, EC President.
Von Der Leyen presented the pact on Monday at the high-level UNOC, which is underway in Nice, France, until Friday.
The governments of France and Costa Rica are co-hosting the conference, where around 50 heads of state are renewing political debate on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources.
The conference comes as the stakeholders face monumental challenges at sea, including climate change, slavery on deck, coastal erosion, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.
Another key priority of the UNOC is to gain momentum on ratifying the landmark UN treaty to protect marine biodiversity. Eighteen countries signed their support for the treaty at Monday’s conference, bringing the total to 49 — 11 short of the 60 needed for the ocean agreement to enter into effect.
Additionally, the EU is tabling over 50 voluntary commitments worth nearly €1 billion (US$1.14 billion) for global ocean conservation projects.
A “single framework”
The European Ocean Pact aims to harmonize EU ocean policies under one reference framework to address environmental threats. It focuses on six key areas, from restoring ocean health and expanding MPAs to revising fisheries policy and coastal community support.
The pact will be based on a revised Maritime Spatial Planning Directive and implemented through an Ocean Board, which will coordinate with stakeholders, and a public Ocean Pact Dashboard to monitor progress.
Costas Kadis, Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, describes the pact as a “concrete plan for action.”
“We ensure the new governance approach to our ocean policies guide our work in the years to come, promoting healthy fisheries, a competitive blue economy, and thriving coastal communities, and are mirrored in our engagement at the international level. By advancing our ocean knowledge and strengthening maritime security, we will protect our waters and communities,” he says.
The pact follows the EC’s announcement that the overall sustainability of EU fisheries is showing signs of recovery, with more fish stocks being fished at viable levels.
Fish populations are growing in the Mediterranean and the Black Seas. While some stocks are within a healthy range in the North-East Atlantic, several key species remain under pressure. The Baltic Sea remains a key concern as fish populations continue to decline due to various pressures, highlighting the need for member states to implement existing EU legislation.
NGOs flag legal and financial risks
Despite the EC’s vision for the pact, major environmental organizations have raised concerns about its lack of legal weight and roadmaps to major objectives.
BirdLife Europe, ClientEarth, Oceana, Seas At Risk, Surfrider Foundation Europe, and WWF say the pact falls short specifically on concrete steps to phase out harmful fishing practices, such as bottom trawling and roadmaps to ensure implementation of existing targets and obligations, including within the Common Fisheries Policy and environmental legislation.
“The EC offers no concrete plan for how ocean laws which exist on paper will actually be implemented at sea. Currently, EU laws are continuously breached — with destructive activities routinely taking place in MPAs and overfishing continuing in EU waters — this must stop,” says Juliet Stote, law and policy advisor on marine ecosystems at ClientEarth.
The organizations also note a lack of clear financial commitments for marine conservation and restoration and toward small-scale, low-impact fishers to enable a just transition and intention to reduce pollution at its source.
According to the groups, an action plan roadmap for a just transition to a regenerative blue economy is also lacking.
“Without dedicated public funding to deliver on its goals — and a clear commitment to end harmful subsidies — this initiative risks becoming yet another well-meaning promise lost at sea. If the EU is serious about restoring marine ecosystems, supporting sustainable fisheries, and safeguarding coastal communities, it must match words with money,” says Cyrielle Goldberg, marine policy officer at BirdLife Europe.