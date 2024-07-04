EFSA assessment flags potential health risks of organoarsenic species in food
04 Jul 2024 --- The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has released its second opinion on arsenic in food, after the European Commission (EC) asked it to provide four scientific opinions on the food contaminant, considering the toxic effects of inorganic and organic arsenic. The scientific opinion is based on newly available scientific information since 2009, when the EFSA Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain (CONTAM Panel) assessed the risks to human health related to the presence of arsenic in food.
Rice and fish are the highest contributors to the exposure of small organoarsenic species in the human diet, especially Monomethylarsonic acid V (MMA(V)) and dimethylarsinic acid V (DMA(V), according to the EFSA’s latest food risk assessment.
The outcomes of this opinion give the European Commission (EC) a scientific basis for potentially setting maximum levels for the two compounds in foods and advising risk managers on the safety of food contaminants like arsenic.
“Small organoarsenic species are compounds that contain methyl groups, but no other organic groups, bound to arsenic. Monomethylarsonic acid V (MMA(V)) and dimethylarsinic acid V (DMA(V)) are the most abundant of these compounds in food. The highest concentrations are found in rice, algae and seafood,” notifies the EFSA.
Studies in rats found that MMA(V) exposure at certain levels can lead to weight loss due to diarrhea, while DMA(V) exposure at certain levels increased the occurrence of urinary bladder tumors, both of which are identified as the “critical health effects.”
Ongoing investigation
In 2009, the EFSA Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain (CONTAM Panel) assessed the risks of the presence of arsenic in food to human health. But a lack of data at the time led the authority only to evaluate the risks for “inorganic” arsenic and not small organoarsenic species such as arsenobetaine, arsenosugars or arsenolipids.
The first opinion, published in January 2024, confirmed the health concerns of inorganic arsenic in food. Now, the second risk assessment of small organoarsenic species is covered by the EFSA’s second opinion, published in the EFSA Journal.
“The third and fourth opinions will be finalized by the beginning of 2025 and they will respectively cover the risk assessment of complex organoarsenic species and of the combined exposure to inorganic and organic arsenic,” underlines the EFSA.
Earlier this year, the EFSA also investigated toxic arsenic in rice due to concerns over the levels of inorganic arsenic in rice, rice-based products and grains, reaffirming the findings of its 2009 assessment.
Risk assessment
EFSA first commissioned a comprehensive search and evaluation of the relevant literature to analyze the risks of small organoarsenic species in foods. The report from this search (Licht et al., 2022) served as a starting point for the scientific opinion.
It also estimated consumer exposure to MMA(V) and DMA(V) based on available consumption data from the EFSA. This data was combined with occurrence data reported to EFSA and found in the literature.
A draft of the opinion was consulted publicly from March 26 to May 7, 2024 and finalized after considering the inputs received from stakeholders.
Key recommendations
The EFSA underlines some key recommendations for the research community regarding the analysis of the food safety risks associated with organoarsenic compounds.
These include developing robust, validated analytical methods to measure specific small organoarsenic species in food and their corresponding sulfur-containing forms, standardizing reference material for ensuring “consistency and accuracy” in measurements across laboratories and maintaining consistent reporting of data.
It is also suggested that data on small organoarsenic species in key foods like fish, seafood and rice be continuously collected, along with data on breast milk and a wider range of foods, including infant formula and mushrooms.
The EFSA also suggests efforts to improve understanding of the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of small organoarsenic species in relation to human health, a focus on toxicity and genotoxicity.
Further research on the effects of small organoarsenic species on development, reproduction, the nervous system, genotoxicity and effects on the body (mode of action) is also advised.
Last year, a US-based study found arsenic and other potentially toxic chemicals in rice cereals, infant formula, puffs and purees.
By Insha Naureen