Flowers to food: Using ultrasound to convert waste blooms into edible products
Researchers at the University of Georgia (UGA), US, have conducted a review into the use of ultrasound to produce, preserve and process edible flowers. They say that with the right technological adoption, the F&B industry could develop a relatively untapped market with the potential for high demand and simultaneous waste reduction.
Edible flowers are often high in nutrients, have a low calorie count, and contain beneficial compounds. However, their high moisture content makes them challenging to store, transport, and process effectively, resulting in shelf life processing difficulties and an increased risk of spoilage.
“F&B industries are currently not using edible flowers as a food ingredient. It is not being incorporated to enhance the overall quality, extend shelf life, and improve food safety,” Anand Mohan, associate professor of food science technology at UGA, tells Food Ingredients First.
However, ultrasound technology has become popular in food processing due to its versatility in cleaning, preserving, freezing, and thawing emulsions formation and drying.
Mohan explains that this led the research team to conduct its review: “Application of ultrasound for other types of food production has been in use in the F&B industry except for the edible flowers. There is not much-documented research demonstrating the application of ultrasound for edible flowers.”
Flower eating
Many common flowers are good for consumption. For example, Amygdalus persica L. (peach flower) can reduce skin aging, and Sophora japonica L. can reduce brain aging (Chen et al. 2020). Recently, edible flower powder or its extract has been used in various food products, including yogurt.
Edible flower extracts are also used in the medicinal industry because they perform multiple therapeutic functions. For example, Tulbaghia violacea methanolic extract exhibits antitumoral activity against ovarian tumoral cells.
However, edible flowers have a high moisture content, which creates a limited postharvest shelf life. The challenges associated with edible flowers often result in a rapid deterioration of their quality and structural integrity, creating the need for innovative preservation methods and techniques that can increase the yield and quality.
Ultrasound is a nonthermal processing method, favored for its cost-effectiveness and the fact that it requires no chemicals or additives. The use of waves in ultrasonication allows for mechanical effects, and chemical and cavitation effects make it a viable option for various food processing applications.
These qualities make it applicable to edible flowers, the UGA team discovered, meaning it could be employed for industrial production.
“The F&B industry must learn ultrasound applications, invest in R&D, and make ultrasound processed food products for the consumers. The technology is matured but its application in processing edible flowers for bioactive plants has been lacking,” Mohan says.
“We are continuing to work on different edible flowers, bioactive, and biomolecules for human health wellness. Hopefully, the food industry will join hands with our lab for the continuation of this research project.”