dsm-firmenich reveals “Milky Maple” as flavor of the year 2025, tapping indulgence and comfort
Fragrance and flavor giant dsm-firmenich has unveiled “Milky Maple” as its flavor of the year for 2025, which combines the “creaminess of milk with maple’s natural sweetness.”
The flavor can be incorporated into a wide range of F&B applications.
dsm-firmenich acknowledges the rise of maple, which is traditionally a staple across breakfast tables in North America. It says in-house experts have observed the rise of maple in the past five years as it has moved across geographical and cultural borders, now emerging as a versatile ingredient in Europe and Asia.
“We base our selections on emerging signals in the cultural and consumer landscape, drawing inspiration from a wide variety of influences, including culinary, fashion, hair and beauty, packaging and multimedia design, home decor and interior design, architecture, art and cultural zeitgeist,” Jeffrey Schmoyer, VP of Human Insights, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Maple is evolving from a regional favorite to a global flavor phenomenon. Its ability to offer a feeling of coziness and its versatility has driven its momentum across diverse cultures and cuisines.”
The global rise of milk
dsm-firmenich notes that while maple commonly features in syrups, it is now influencing baked goods and savory dishes. Amid rising demand for more nutritious and natural sweeteners, maple sap can be an alternative to traditional sweeteners.
The Netherlands-headquartered company has also observed the growing popularity of milk in Asia, where its taste and texture can complement maple’s sweetness.
“Milk as a flavor has seen consistent growth globally, extending far beyond its traditional role in dairy products. Over the past two decades, specifically from 2004 to the start of 2024, there has been a steady rise in the use of milk-flavored products in non-dairy categories,” Schmoyer tells us.
Additionally, the supplier is launching the flavor in line with Pantone’s color of 2025, Mocha Mousse, tapping indulgence and comfort trends.
“Between 2004 and 2016, the upward trajectory was particularly notable, reflecting an increasing appreciation for milk’s creamy and comforting profile across diverse applications. After a slight dip in 2020, likely due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend has rebounded strongly, driven by innovations in flavor replication, which has allowed milk to be interpreted in novel ways and by a growing consumer appetite for products that evoke comfort and nostalgia,” Schmoyer continues.
“The origins of this trend can be traced to Asian and Latin American markets, where milk as a flavor is especially pronounced. Milky-flavored cookies and candy are perhaps the most iconic examples. These products blend the familiarity of milk with indulgent snack formats, aligning perfectly with consumer desires for treats that feel both nostalgic and premium.”
“Milk’s adaptability further fuels its growth, enabling its seamless integration into traditional and modern categories, from baked goods to innovative beverages.”
Mainstreaming maple
dsm-firmenich leverages TasteGem 3D Essentials technology to enhance the maple taste in the Milky Maple flavor. For plant-based applications, the company’s Smart Milk flavors and Dynarome Da creations can mimic the “creamy, buttery taste and rich texture” of conventional milk.
“Maple is going mainstream,” says Mikel Cirkus, senior director of Foresight & Design at dsm-firmenich.
“Candy Cap Mushroom — a natural forest product with a distinctive maple aroma — is already prized by chefs as a flavoring for baked goods, ice cream, confectionery and even beer. This mushroom, part of the Milk Cap group, mirrors maple’s appealing ‘brown note’ qualities, satisfying consumer mood for food that is entrenched in nature,” Cirkus concludes.