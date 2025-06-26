Critical decline in agricultural youth employment threatens Europe’s farming and food future, study shows
A growing generational gap in agricultural labor could jeopardize Europe’s food security and climate resilience unless working conditions and public perceptions are urgently addressed, according to a new report from the EIT Food Consumer Observatory. The study highlights widespread misconceptions and systemic deterrents that are discouraging young people from pursuing agricultural careers.
With only 11% of European farmers under the age of 40 — and 35% over 65 — the study underscores the urgency of engaging younger generations. Researchers interviewed 30 young people from 12 countries, revealing that while sustainability and technology appeal to youth, concerns over financial risk, isolation, and lack of status deter many from entering the sector.
“Recruiting the farmers of tomorrow, who will be trailblazers in adopting sustainable practices, is essential if we want to feed our growing population,” says Klaus G. Grunert, professor of marketing at Aarhus University in Denmark and lead of the Consumer Observatory. “Our study indicates several areas where communications and engagement can be enhanced.”
Stubborn stereotypes persist
Despite outreach efforts, the study found that young people still associate farming with exhausting manual labor, low pay, and rural isolation. According to Durk Bosma, head of insights at the EIT Food Consumer Observatory, these views persist even when participants are exposed to more modern portrayals of the sector.
“Many continued to associate agriculture with poor working conditions and little work-life balance,” Bosma tells Food Ingredients First. “Some also saw high-tech farming as less authentic or too expensive, while others assumed farming always meant moving to the countryside.”
These deeply held views suggest that shifting public perception will require targeted storytelling and the amplification of visible, relatable role models in agriculture.
Inspiration through innovation
One key to increasing youth employment is showing that agriculture can be a high-skill, scientific, and entrepreneurial field, according to the researchers. Young people in the study expressed excitement when presented with career paths that involved agricultural consultancy, innovation, or urban farming.
“Seeing how farming could align with their values around sustainability, innovation, and meaningful work made the sector feel more relevant and appealing,” says Bosma. “When the uncertainty was removed, young participants responded positively to business-oriented roles in the sector.”
The study calls on stakeholders to emphasize farming as a diverse field that extends far beyond traditional manual roles, helping reposition the profession as one offering autonomy and intellectual engagement.
Call for quantitative research
EIT Food is planning a follow-up quantitative study to determine how barriers and motivators vary by region. This would support targeted communication strategies and track the success of engagement efforts over time.
“A quantitative study will give us a more concrete understanding of how important each motivator and barrier is,” notes Bosma. “It will also help monitor the image of farming year-on-year, so we can see if initiatives to improve it are working.”
Policy and education must act
Experts also warn that failing to address these challenges could threaten Europe’s ability to adapt to climate change and maintain food security.
“This isn’t a problem for the future — it’s a problem now,” says Bosma. “Young people can’t be expected to enter a profession they see as unstable, poorly compensated, and undervalued. Without farmers, we don’t have food.”
Carl Edwards, director of education and public engagement at LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) — a UK-based charity promoting sustainable agriculture — adds that early, experiential learning is critical: “If young people can’t see or experience farming, they won't value or consider it as a career. Representation and exposure are key.”
Sofia Kuhn, director of public insights and engagement at EIT Food, underscores the broader significance of accurate data. “Only with accurate insights can we remove the barriers preventing young people from entering agricultural careers, and ensure the resilience of the sector into the future,” she says.
The study stresses that policymakers must reduce risk in farming careers through stable policy frameworks and improve transparency around career pathways, job roles, and pay.