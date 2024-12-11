China lifts UK pork import ban, sparking potential £80M industry revenue boost
Major UK pork producers can resume exports to China after the country lifted COVID-19 era restrictions on British unprocessed pork exports, the UK government has announced. The pork industry has welcomed the move.
The government believes the lifting of restrictions could boost revenues by around £80 million (US$101.9 million). Pork producers can begin shipping exports immediately.
In 2020, China suspended exporting licenses from various UK pork plants. While some sites have since had their licenses reinstated, the ongoing suspension of others, including Cranswick’s Watton plant and the Brechin plant in Scotland, has heavily impacted the UK’s shipments to China, according to industry bodies.
China bought around £180 million (US$229.7 million) worth of pigmeat in 2023 alone, making them the UK’s biggest non-EU customer.
Successful talks in Beijing
The ban was reversed after talks during UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s recent visit to Beijing.
Minister for food security Daniel Zeichner says: “This is a massive win for British pork producers who will now be able to send their high-quality products to one of our largest markets.”
“It’s a further example of this government delivering on our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefiting businesses across the country. Our pork is world-famous for its quality, and now we can give Chinese customers what they’re hungry for.”
Graham Wilkinson, CEO of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), says the latest news is important as China is the UK’s biggest export market for pork.
“AHDB, working closely with government and industry, has played an integral part in this process, organizing technical discussions by gathering evidence to support official engagements and highlighting the economic value to the UK pork meat industry,” he says.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates how this collaborative approach delivers tangible benefits for our levy payers.”
Working closely with industry
The UK government has said it will work closely with pork producers and traders to ensure the smooth export of their goods to China.
It has taken a long time for the industry to get back into a trading position with China, “with a lot of frustration along the way,” according to Lizzie Wilson, CEO of the National Pig Association.
“There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to keep this close to the top of the agenda and to finally get the licenses reinstated,” she says.
“Even though it is importing less pigmeat than it was a few years ago, China remains a valuable market for the UK pork sector.”
The news follows September’s announcement by the British government that it had secured access to the US market for UK beetroot growers, which it estimates will be worth £150,000 (US$191,000) per year in increased exports.