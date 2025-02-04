Brevel and CBC Group team up to advance microalgae protein innovation
Brevel and The Central Bottling Company (CBC Group) have joined forces in a decade-long deal to develop microalgae-enriched products. This partnership comes as the demand for microalgae protein gains transaction.
The agreement will see Israel-based Brevel, specialists in nutritious, eco-friendly, and affordable alternatives to animal protein, supply CBC with its algae-derived raw ingredients, which include extracted protein, functional oils, and antioxidants.
CBC is Israel’s largest beverage company.
The partnership will develop functional beverages and dairy alternatives containing Brevel’s high-value microalgae protein and oils.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Yonatan Golan, co-founder and CEO of Brevel, says the deal is a strategic opportunity for Brevel to bring value and enter a fast-growing space with a differentiating product.
“Leveraging CBC’s global partner network, the companies see an immense potential upside and growth opportunity,” he says.
“Brevel and CBC hope to provide products that offer the same amazing taste, texture, and sensory experience, enhanced with the added value of nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins.”
Cultivating microalgae
Microalgae’s natural components of nutrients include protein, lipids, fiber, and bioactive antioxidants derived from photosynthesis. Traditionally limited to dark environments, fermentation produces high microalgae at very high yields and affordable costs.
Brevel says it is the first company to unite the two processes and bring fermentation out of the dark. The resulting ingredient is a white, neutral-tasting powder containing 60-70% microalgae protein concentrate.
A pilot plant, which can produce hundreds of tons of microalgae protein powder annually, will deliver better-for-you, sustainably sourced products to health-conscious consumers.
Brevel’s patented technology combines an advanced fermentation process using light to cultivate microalgae, which then is converted to a concentrated, highly nutritious whole-protein powder.
Overcoming plant-based formulation challenges
This process allows for the efficient production of nutrient-rich microalgae in large quantities without genetic modification.
It has a neutral flavor and good functionality and can be applied to a broad range of F&B. It also helps overcome formulation challenges in plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat, and eggs that maintain nutritional integrity while meeting sensory expectations.
“Brevel is on a mission to become the go-to ingredient for plant-based products, including alternative dairy, functional beverages, pastries, and more. Brevel’s protein is completely flavor neutral, highly functional, has a full amino acid profile and a minimal environmental footprint,” Golan continues.
“It is superior to other plant-based proteins in the market and is on the path to cost parity. We believe that the future of food production will be fermentation-based and are leading the way in the microalgae space.”
“Brevel’s protein not only provides a high nutritional value but can also replace other ingredients in CPG as it is a strong emulsifier and produces stable gels. In plant-based cream cheese, for example, the company has been able to completely replace modified starch and provide a tasty and more nutritious product with a shorter ingredient list.”
Golan also notes how this co-venture will keep Brevel at the forefront of food and climate tech developments.
CBC Group a “strategic fit”
CBC Group is Israel’s national franchiser of Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Muller, as well as domestic juice and dairy brands. The company also has a strong presence in Eastern Europe and the South Africa/MENA region.
As part of the commercial alliance, CBC Group directed strategic investment in Brevel in the company’s last seed-funding round of almost US$20 million.
“As we pursue our strategy of continuous innovation to deliver superior products that respond to evolving trends and customer demands, partnering with Brevel is a natural fit,” says Lihi Rothschild, head of Innovation for the CBC Group.
“The company’s groundbreaking approach gives us the opportunity to explore new categories and solutions and opens new doors in terms of the range of exciting consumer applications we can offer.”