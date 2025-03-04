BioMara’s fucoidan-rich seaweed extract naturally boosts gut health, study shows
In partnership with seaweed ingredient technology company BioMara, British academics from Aberystwyth University are investigating the potential gut health benefits of BioMara’s Thalivra fucoidan-containing extract, a bioactive compound extracted from seaweed cell walls.
BioMara developed an extraction technology that allows multiple products to be extracted from a single seaweed biomass while preserving their bioactivity. The bespoke process is adaptable to multiple seaweed species.
This new project, supported by UK Research and Innovation, will move toward clinical trials to test Thalivra’s gut health claims.
“At BioMara, we see fucoidan as one of nature’s most potent bioactive compounds. This collaboration with Aberystwyth University aims to further our knowledge of Thalivra. It has shown remarkable potential in preclinical studies, and we’re excited to take it a step further through to human trials focused on gut health,” says BioMara CEO, Jay Dignan.
“Gut health affects millions globally and is increasingly being linked to overall health. Fucoidan has shown real promise in influencing the gut microbiome and gut-linked immune responses,” he adds.
“We aim to bring BioMara’s Thalivra to market as a scientifically validated natural solution.”
Innovate UK and BBSRC are funding the project as part of a £2.5 million [~US$3.2 million] investment in 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.”
Minimal footprint
BioMara highlights seaweed farming requires no freshwater, arable land, or chemical inputs. Working with regional growers and harvesters, the company advocates for coastal economies while committing to a traceable and sustainable supply chain.
The supplier claims that sustainably harvested seaweed in the UK is a new natural remedy for gut health ailments. Seaweed is high in fiber, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Scientists at the Well-being and Assessment Research Unit at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Life Sciences, alongside researchers at the Institute of Biological, Environmental, and Rural Sciences (IBERS), will be producing and trialing the best methods to conduct a first dietary trial with Thalivra.
“We are very excited to be using our expertise to progress this project. Seaweed contains different compounds to land plants, some of which have distinct properties which we can tap into, such as fucoidan,” says Dr. Jessica Adams, a seaweed expert from IBERS at Aberystwyth University.
“We will be using our knowledge and skills to produce a new extract of fucoidan at scale within food-grade facilities. Seaweed compounds are already used extensively in the food industry, but this project also develops products toward the nutraceutical market, potentially benefiting the health and well-being of people globally.”
BioMara underscores that more than half of over-45s in the UK are living with diet-related health conditions, which is straining NHS resources.
“Access to an affordable, sustainable, and healthy diet is essential for the well-being of both people and the planet. We drive business growth by inspiring and unlocking innovations that make life better, while ensuring these innovations are accessible to everyone,” says
Dr. Andy Cureton, director of AgriFood Systems at Innovate UK.
“Collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for advancing nutrition research and turning discoveries into healthier, more sustainable food products. Together, we can drive innovation, improve public health, and address challenges like obesity.”
Last June, Australia-based biotech company Marinova finalized the AU$5 million (US$3 million) expansion of its fucoidan extraction facility, tripling its manufacturing capacity. The company’s branded Maritech range is a high-purity, certified organic fucoidan with global regulatory acceptance.