Beyond The Headlines: Nespresso poised to revive specialty coffee, Unilever project to cut ice cream carbon emissions
29 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Azelis announced a new distribution agreement with Soy Austria, a manufacturer of natural, sustainable and soy-based ingredients. Unilever announced a project to significantly reduce carbon emissions at its Ice Cream Business Group’s four US factories. Nespresso invested US$20 million to revive specialty coffee in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Business highlights and investments
Azelis, a provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announced a new distribution agreement with Soy Austria, a manufacturer of natural, sustainable, soy-based ingredients. After a successful start in Central Europe in 2023, Azelis’ customers in Eastern European countries, the Nordics, the Balkans and Turkey can now access its range of non-GMO soy products. The agreement is effective immediately. This collaboration aligns with Azelis’ strategy to grow its portfolio of plant-based, eco-friendly ingredients. Their production complies with the highest European quality standards, exclusively using soybeans sourced from the EU. Their offerings include soy-based products in various forms, such as grits, flour, flakes, and textured soy protein, which cater to applications spanning bakery, confectionery, dairy-free and savory foods.
Nespresso said it will invest US$20 million in the Democratic Republic of Congo to revive specialty coffee by 2026. The investment will cover coffee purchases, price premiums, technical assistance, community projects and help coffee farmers access global markets. This initiative is part of the Nespresso Reviving Origins program that aims to restore coffee production in regions where it is under threat.
European vertically integrated virgin coconut oil producer Narayan Foods and the Austrian Development Agency, the operational unit of Austrian Development Cooperation, launched a business partnership to strengthen sustainable intercropping in Sri Lanka. The project, developed in collaboration with the Department of Plantation Management at Wayamba University, aims to enhance food production and sustainability. By intercropping coconut plantations with pineapple and other fruits, Narayan Foods aims to maximize land use, increase crop yields and reduce water and CO2 usage.
Sustainability moves
Unilever announced a project to significantly reduce carbon emissions at its Ice Cream Business Group’s four US factories. The initiative would cut 14,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per year and is part of Unilever's strategy to move toward carbon neutrality for the factories that produce Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, Magnum, Breyers and other brands. Specifically, Unilever Ice Cream will replace natural gas boilers with electric boilers and industrial heat pumps using waste heat recovery. Unilever reached 100% renewable grid electricity globally in 2020 and is in the process of moving all its workplaces to 100% renewable energy.
Other highlights
Dairy brand Kraft Natural Cheese launched Kraft Signature Shreds. This new product innovation offers consumers a unique, restaurant-style, thick-cut, natural shredded cheese to elevate their homemade meals with a good melt and a rich, satisfying flavor that is optimal for cheesy dishes. Kraft Signature Shreds are available in three debut offerings: Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella Blend and Mexican Blend, packaged in 8 oz. resealable bags. The Kraft Signature Shreds collection marks the first new product innovation for Kraft Natural Cheese since its acquisition in 2021 by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA.
Pablo Beer introduced a new beer with coca leaves as the main ingredient. This development has been years in the making to create the right flavor balance. The idea for this innovative beer came from TV chef (of RTL 4 and SBS, among others) and founder Jeremy Vermolen who took on the challenge of developing a low-alcohol beer which hits on taste, but is also low calorie and is a natural pick-me-up. The introduction of Pablo Beer with coca leaves as the main ingredient is believed to be the first of its kind worldwide. It is available in select Netherlands-based stores and hospitality venues and is expected to be available worldwide soon.
The escalation of the Red Sea crisis will continue to increase shipping costs, delay the delivery of essential food or lead to a complete suspension of trade routes and closure of Yemeni ports, said a FAO report earlier this week. This will lead to a further increase in food insecurity in Yemen. According to the Potential Impacts of Red Sea Crisis Escalation on Food Insecurity in Yemen report, the food security situation in Yemen is already fragile and further shocks emanating from the Red Sea crisis will cause additional harm to an already dire situation that can be described as one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world.
By Gaynor Selby