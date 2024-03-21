Arla Foods invests €210 million in mozzarella production upgrade at UK site
21 Mar 2024 --- Arla Foods is investing €210 million (US$ 228.2 million) in its mozzarella cheese production site at Taw Valley in the UK to implement new technologies that are expected to reduce the cheese maturing process from 14 days to around 24 hours. The move, which marks Arla Foods’ largest investment in the country, is aimed at securing farmers through global export.
This initiative is a part of Arla Foods’ Future26 strategy and is bolstering the company’s position in the global mozzarella sector. The Taw Valley dairy, nestled in the heart of southwestern England, is set to undergo a transformative upgrade.
“Our mozzarella business has seen double-digit growth over the past five years and we have strong relationships with key customers, particularly in global foodservice and it’s from that very solid starting point we are announcing the investment,” says Arla Foods executive VP and COO, Peter Giørtz-Carlsen.
“But we also know that we have to work hard to maintain that position in the category and deliver on our strategy. This investment allows us to serve our customers better and at the same time improve profitability for our farmer owners’ milk.”
Value for farmers
By integrating new production technologies, Arla Foods will enhance its operational efficiency and product quality, while also changing product development and delivery timelines.
The technology leap will enable the cooperative to respond more adeptly to the evolving and specific demands of its clientele. This expanded capability aligns with customer needs for mozzarella, which exhibits particular characteristics, such as unique browning, melting, and stretching properties.
The enhanced production facility at Taw Valley is poised to contribute to Arla Foods’ mozzarella output, with a substantial portion of the high-quality cheese earmarked for export to global foodservice customers.
“This is a prime example of how we at Arla Foods constantly innovate in our process capabilities, improve our efficiency and drive product superiority in order to deliver our strategic ambitions, create growth and ultimately secure value for our farmer owners.”
“With this investment, Taw Valley will become a cheese production site and combined with our strong channel understanding in the global mozzarella category, we are further strengthening our business,” says David Boulanger, executive VP and head of supply chain at Arla Foods.
Slated for completion in 2026, the upgraded facility will start delivering its first products by 2027 without affecting Arla Foods’ operations at its other mozzarella production sites in Denmark.
In the global cheese sector, last year, Arla Foods extended its expertise to support the launch of Indonesia’s first locally-produced organic cheese in collaboration with Mazaraat Artisan Cheese.
Edited by Sichong Wang