New report underscores utility of upcycled rendered ingredients in pet nutrition
Animal nutrition researchers at Decision Innovation Solutions have published findings from an analysis of the pet food market, which highlights the prevalence of rendered ingredients upcycled from the food chain to boost product palatability, nutrition, and sustainability.
Rendering safely converts nutrient-rich materials like organ meats, bones, and fat, which are largely considered inedible, into highly digestible protein meals and energy-dense fats. The process heats these materials to separate fat and water from protein and bone.
The study found that US pet food sales reached US$51.7 billion in 2024, with 9.8 million tons of pet food produced comprising over four million tons of upcycled ingredients. These circular ingredients compounded more than three million tons in dog food and over one million tons in cat food.
The report also found that pet food manufacturers contributed US$13.2 billion to US farm purchases in 2024, reinforcing the link between agriculture and pet food production.
“The findings in this report highlight the critical role rendered ingredients play in producing safe, palatable, and sustainable pet food while supporting a circular economy,” says Kent Swisher, president and CEO of the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation, the research arm of the North American Renderers Association.
“Without rendering, the pet food industry would struggle to meet nutritional needs while also managing supply chain sustainability and food waste challenges. Rendered ingredients not only provide essential nutrients to pets but also help reduce environmental impact and support [US] farmers.”
The analysis received support from the Institute for Feed Education and Research, the American Feed Industry Association, and the Pet Food Institute.
Pet food news bites
The Global Pet Expo 2025 recently convened pet food and nutrition players, exhibiting a host of new innovations, including functional treats and shelf-stable convenience offerings. The event highlighted a surge in consumer demand that saw fresh dog food sales grow 30% in 2024, alongside a market projection of US$3.2 billion growth in the US market by 2029.
Innova Market Insights’ data suggests a 21% annual growth in global pet food launches (2020–2024), with Europe leading at 50%. Digestive health topped product claims, followed by immune support, while prebiotic ingredient use continues to increase.
Pointing at the consumer focus on pet food quality, ADM recently underscored that pet owners increasingly view their pets as family, driving up demand for high-quality nutrition, preventative care and mental stimulation.