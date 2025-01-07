Alcohol cancer warnings: US producers respond to health labeling demands after shares drop
The US alcohol industry’s stocks are falling following recent calls for mandatory cancer warning labels on all alcoholic F&B products in a report issued by Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General. The document argues that the 100,000 annual cancer cases caused by drinking warrants tobacco-style packaging requirements.
The report shows that in 2019, an estimated 96,730 cancer cases were related to alcohol consumption, including 42,400 in men and 54,330 in women.
This translates to almost 1 million preventable cancer cases in a decade in the US. The largest share of alcohol-related cancers in the US is breast cancer in women, with an estimated 44,180 cases in 2019 — representing 16.4% of all breast cancer cases.
But less than half of US citizens (45%) are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer, in contrast with a majority awareness of the link with tobacco (89%). The report states that health warning labels should be implemented to combat drinking in the same way as for smoking.
Following the report, shares of Constellation Brands dropped by more than 1%, cutting the company’s market valuation by almost US$400 million. Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev dropped by 1.2%, Jack Daniel’s maker Brown Forman by 1.1%, Sam Adams maker Boston Beer Company by 0.9% and Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8%.
Dr. Amanda Berger, senior vice president for Science and Research at the US Distilled Spirits Council, says: “It is the federal government’s role to determine any proposed changes to the warning statements based on the entire body of scientific research.”
“The industry is committed to following all laws and regulations that govern our labeling.
“We do not recommend that anyone drink to achieve health benefits and urge all adults who choose to consume alcohol to consult with their health provider to determine what is best for them.”
A spokesperson from the US Beer Institute tells us: “The US beer industry has been a champion of responsible consumption for decades. We encourage adults of legal drinking age to make choices that best fit their personal circumstances, and if they choose to drink, to consume alcoholic beverages in moderation.”
International guidelines
Currently, 47 countries require health warning labels for alcohol. South Korea requires a cancer-specific warning, and Ireland has signed a new law set to begin in 2026, in which all alcoholic beverages will carry labels stating: “There is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers.”
The Surgeon General’s report also notes that a natural experiment in Canada has demonstrated that the inclusion of warning labels on alcohol beverage containers resulted in a 10% increase in knowledge about the association between alcohol and cancer after just two months of labeling.
“Additionally, scientific evidence has demonstrated that prominent, pictorial and rotating messages, compared to less conspicuous, text-only and static messages, are more effective for influencing awareness and behavior,” the report states.
Globally, 741,300 cancer cases were related to alcohol consumption in 2020 — 185,100 of which were related to the consumption of approximately two daily drinks.
Dr. George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, tells us: “There is a substantial body of evidence demonstrating that alcohol is associated with an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast cancer. The Surgeon General’s new advisory makes the case that too few US citizens are aware of this link.”