“Food ink”: Education and innovation key to 3D food printing adoption in South Africa, study reveals
South Africans are willing to try 3D-printed food — but only if they understand its benefits, according to new research from the University of Johannesburg. The findings open up potential business opportunities to commercialize and market 3D-printed products in the region.
The team surveyed 355 consumers aged 18-65 and found that the perceived health, convenience, and sustainability benefits of 3D-printed food mainly drove positive attitudes.
Respondents highlighted reduced food waste, personalized nutrition, and simplified meal preparation as the strongest motivators.
“Food neophobia,” or the fear of unfamiliar foods, had little influence, suggesting that South Africans are open to innovation when they see clear value. The researchers note that perceived safety, usefulness, and understanding the benefits matter far more.
The findings are published in the Journal of Food Science.
How food ink works
3D food printing uses edible “food inks” made from ingredients such as pureed vegetables, grains, or nutrient-rich mixes. These are extruded layer by layer to create customized meals.
Some products are ready to eat immediately, while others require additional steps like baking or freeze-drying. Globally, the economic scale of food 3D printing may soar to US$42.5 million by 2025, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in 2018 about 54.75% according to studies.
In South Africa, the researchers have developed 3D-printed biscuits from local grains such as sorghum and cowpea, as well as specialized meals for people with swallowing difficulties.
Education is key
Despite its potential, 3D food printing is still in its early stages in South Africa, note the researchers. Consumer education and awareness will be critical for wider acceptance.
Hands-on strategies such as tastings, demonstrations, and transparent production processes could help build trust. Similar European and US efforts have successfully improved public perception of lab-grown meat and plant-based proteins.
If South Africans better understand how 3D-printed food works and its benefits, the technology could help reduce food waste, improve nutrition, and provide personalized dietary solutions.
The study establishes the need for developers and marketers of 3D-printed food to highlight the benefits that 3D-printed food offers to shape consumers’ attitudes positively.