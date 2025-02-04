Webinar preview: Ingredion spotlights texture advancements as global demand expands
Texture plays a vital role in food production and delivery and allows producers to accommodate different global cuisines, dietary demands, and sustainability requirements. New technologies and policy changes are improving and promoting how F&B players can create plant-based alternatives, and healthier foods with improved textures.
US F&B giant Ingredion has been at the forefront of texturizer development and application. On February 11, Food Ingredients First will join Ingredion experts in an exclusive webinar titled Solving the Texture Equation: The sum of superior products.
Ahead of the webinar, we sit down with Michael DiMarcello, director of marketing Global Category CoE, Bakery & Snacks Lead & Marketing Excellence at Ingredion, and Dr. Sarah Tully, senior manager, Global Applications and Innovation, to get a preview of their insights.
Register here to discover in detail the latest texture trends, technologies, and market forecasts.
Can you explain the central difficulties in creating different textures for F&B products?
DiMarcello and Tully: Texture is not just a secondary characteristic of food, it plays a multifaceted and essential role in our eating experience, influencing everything from satiety and eating pace to cultural preferences, emotions, and overall satisfaction.
Therefore, a deep understanding of texture is critical. While eating may seem like a simple act, the complexity behind creating foods with great perceived texture is immense. Achieving the desired outcome requires a deep technical understanding at each stage of the continuum, from visuals and the auditory impact to the oral process and molecular structure.
The central difficulties in creating different textures for F&B products include achieving the desired consistency and stability, especially in products that need to maintain their texture over time. Balancing texture with other sensory attributes like flavor and appearance is also crucial, as texture significantly impacts the overall eating experience.
What are the biggest changes in texturizer technologies you've seen in the past decade?
DiMarcello and Tully: One significant change in texturizer technologies is the use of plant breeding initiatives to build functionality and minimize processing. Building on this, plant breeding can be used to create new, creamy textures from new base materials like waxy cassava or crispy coatings for fries with new hybrids of corn while applying new physical processing techniques to address the need for clean ingredients and ingredients derived from nature.
We’ve also seen the rapid uptake of upcycled waste streams, like citrus fibers, turned into highly functional texturizers that can replace some hydrocolloids at an attractive cost.
We are also pushing to make a further step change to our own and our customers' sustainability footprints with our Novation functional native starch technology, building on the significant water and energy use reductions we already implemented over a decade ago. Our existing and new Novation customers can expect to see new developments coming in this area.
What hurdles does the demand for natural and healthy ingredients present here, and how do you deal with them?
DiMarcello and Tully: The demand for natural and healthy ingredients presents hurdles such as maintaining the desired texture while using fewer or different ingredients and maintaining costs. Typically, these kinds of solutions have increased recipe costs versus their long-established counterparts.
Advances in plant science, material science and production technology are however enabling newer solutions to deliver neutral total recipe costs and in some cases, even lower costs, and with far better sustainability metrics.
What have you got coming up in the coming years in terms of R&D and product releases?
DiMarcello and Tully: Ingredion recently launched Novation Indulge 2940 and will be launching FIBERTEX CF 500/100 in 2025, both representing new, minimally processed, clean-label ingredients that help our customers improve texture performance and recipe costs.
Ingredion has also recently identified six strategic innovation programs, focusing on the future of consumer texture trends and customer processing as a framework for our new texture innovation strategy, which ultimately focuses on supporting the delivery of healthier, better tasting and affordable foods and beverages.
Are there any regulatory developments that could or will impact the texturizer market, and how can policymakers aid the industry?
DiMarcello and Tully: Food Safety Regulations: Regulatory bodies have stringent guidelines for the approval and use of food additives, including texturizers. Since 2023, the US has been experiencing a regulatory shake-up on food ingredient acceptability at the state and federal levels.
Clean Label Movement: The discussion over processed and ultra-processed foods is gaining attention among consumers and policymakers alike. There is a growing demand for clean-label products, which are perceived as healthier and more natural. This trend is pushing manufacturers to use natural and minimally processed texturizers with no additives or preservatives. Regulatory support for clean-label initiatives can help the industry adapt to these consumer preferences.
Sustainability and Environmental Regulations: Policies aimed at reducing the environmental impact of food production are influencing the sourcing and production of texturizers. Regulations promoting sustainable practices can encourage the use of eco-friendly and renewable sources for texturizers, like regenerative agriculture.
Health & Nutrition Regulations: Regulations related to health and improving consumption of balanced diets, such as the HFSS initiative in the UK, pushes the need for texture solutions that maintain eating quality when removing sugar, salt and fats.
In the US, on December 19, 2024, the FDA issued a final rule to update the “healthy” nutrient content claim to help consumers identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet that is consistent with dietary recommendations. Manufacturers can voluntarily use the claim on a food package if the product meets the updated stringent nutritional criteria.
Policymakers can aid the industry by supporting R&D and promoting transparency and education.