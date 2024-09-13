Webinar preview: dsm-firmenich explores sustainable solutions for sports nutrition
13 Sep 2024 --- As consumers, especially younger cohorts, lead increasingly active lifestyles, the demand for science-backed sports nutrition and post-workout recovery solutions is surging. Vertis CanolaPRO, dsm-firmenich’s plant-based protein isolate, aims to deliver nutritional value and sustainability to consumers who prioritize sports nutrition, including professional athletes.
Food Ingredients First speaks with company experts Melanie Luangrath, senior director of New Business Development and Vertis CanolaPRO, Tom Stamsnijder, group communications manager for Team dsm-firmenich PostNL and Aaron Rokoszak, regional marketing manager for Taste, Texture and Health ahead of the company’s October 2 webinar.
Luangrath says the protein in Vertis CanolaPRO maximizes uptake and supports muscle recovery after strenuous workouts.
“Vertis CanolaPRO is the only commercially available certified upcycled protein with a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) score of 1, comparable to animal-derived proteins. Canola seeds are one of the few plant proteins that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids required for good health. It is rich in cysteine, which may help protect against exercise-induced muscle damage.”
The isolate offers “high solubility and low viscosity,” which can lend a “smooth and creamy mouthfeel” to applications such as high-protein drinks or RTM protein powders, protein bars, cereals and dairy and meat alternatives.
“It is free from major allergens such as soy and gluten and requires no additional arable land for its production,” notes Luangrath.
Sustainable proteins
Vertis CanolaPRO is made from EU-based rapeseed crops and uses non-GMO canola and water. Sustainability is crucial to the production process, transforming canola meal, a by-product of rapeseed oil extraction, into a protein.
“The ingredient is produced using a proprietary process with minimal water use, low temperatures and no solvents,” Luangrath tells us.
“To further reduce its environmental impact, we added a waste-water treatment facility to our production site to ensure any surplus organic matter is converted into sustainably produced biogas and the water is reused.”
Supporting athletic performance
Athletes can face several challenges when transitioning to a purely plant-based diet, especially meeting protein and vitamin requirements, including B12, iron and omega-3s.
“Protein is the key macronutrient in muscle-building and recovery. Digestive adjustments to increased fiber intake and balancing macronutrients are also crucial. Races can stretch on for weeks for the professional cyclists of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL. Hence, they need to bounce back as quickly as possible between each stage,” reveals Stamsnijder, a former professional cyclist with over 12 years in the sport.
He notes that accessing F&B solutions that deliver taste and texture is “equally important” for athletes.
“Finding high-quality, convenient, tasty plant-based products and maintaining meal variety is essential to prevent diet fatigue. However, with the growth of the vegan sports nutrition market, more options are available. With careful planning and the right resources, athletes can successfully transition while maintaining optimal performance and health.”
Plant proteins across categories
Amid a proliferating market, specific trends in adopting plant-based proteins in sports nutrition are emerging. One is increased consumer awareness and demand for sustainable and healthy lives, pushing athletes to consider plant-based options, according to Rokoszak.
“More than 17% of the performance nutrition product launches between 2021 and 2023 had a vegan claim, according to latest research. Innovations have significantly improved the taste and texture of plant proteins, making them appealing to a wider audience beyond vegans and vegetarians. Convenience is also a major factor; a growing range of products can be consumed on-the-go, whether for workouts or as healthy snacks.”
Popular snacking categories include crisps, cookies, frozen desserts and pasta, which indicate a growing appetite for vegan proteins in different formats.
“Additionally, ingredient innovation is expanding the variety and functionality of plant-based proteins, offering athletes more choices to meet their nutritional needs. The addition of plant protein is making its way into various products adjacent to the typical sports nutrition formats such as RTMs and protein bars since active consumers are looking to increase their protein intake in general,” Rokoszak concludes.
By Anvisha Manral