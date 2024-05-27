Sugar warning: NY City Council calls on FDA to update restaurants’ labeling requirements
27 May 2024 --- In a new resolution, New York City Council member Keith Powers urges the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to require chain restaurants to include added sugars in food nutrition information, which would be available to consumers upon request.
The resolution’s introduction addresses an implementation challenge of the Sweet Truth Act, also introduced by Powers. This requires warning icons next to restaurant menu items containing more than a day’s worth of added sugar — 50 g or twelve teaspoons. However, this act currently only applies to prepackaged foods.
“The FDA must take the steps needed to enable New Yorkers to know what they’re eating and drinking,” says Powers. “We have seen nutrition labeling work, and that’s why the City Council passed the Sweet Truth Act I introduced last year. Consumers need accurate information to make informed and healthy decisions.”
The sweet truth
Powers spearheaded the latest resolution and the Sweet Truth Act, with council member Lynn Schulman and Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine. The Sweet Truth Act was passed in 2023 and will take effect in December 2024.
Currently, the FDA only requires added sugar information on prepackaged foods. Therefore, the Sweet Truth Act will first only apply to prepackaged items, fountain sodas and other menu items with an identical prepackaged version.
Only once the authority updates menu labeling rules requiring restaurants to disclose added sugars will the warnings be needed on all high-sugar items.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) submitted comments and testimony to support the FDA’s proposed rule, helping ensure that final regulations maximally support public health and are practical for implementation.
“We urge the FDA to take swift action in updating federal regulations to include added sugars information in restaurant nutrition disclosures,” says CSPI policy associate Dr. DeAnna Nara. “This alignment will not only support New York City’s local efforts but also set a national precedent for nutrition transparency that will benefit all consumers in the US.”
Public information
The CSPI cautions that overconsumption of added sugars is linked to “chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dental decay.”
“Implementing the Sweet Truth Act is a crucial step toward empowering New Yorkers with the information they need to make healthier choices,” underscores Nara.
“In New York City, chronic and diet-related diseases are the leading cause of death, highlighting the urgent need for this initiative,” she adds. “We are thankful to Council Member Powers and the Health Department for their continued leadership on nutrition. They’re not just benefitting New Yorkers but paving the way for other policies with national impact.”
Sugar labels and regulation
In the UK, over a third of sweet food and drink products sold in high street coffee shops exceeded an adult’s daily sugar limit in one serving, according to a survey from the Action on Sugar released at the end of last year. In the UK, the National Health Service sets this limit at 30 g daily for adults.
However, the country’s sugar tax on soft drinks, which came into force in 2018, has resulted in less sugar consumption from these beverages. Researchers suggest that similar tiered sugar taxes could influence brands and food innovators to lower sugar content in beverages in other countries.
At the same time, research finds that adding “high in” indications on food labels reduces dietary intake and the incidence of diet-related non-communicable diseases.
To curb sugar intake, scientists underscore the potential benefits of switching from sugar-sweetened F&B to low- or no-calorie-sweetened products. However, there is also an ongoing debate on the safety and efficacy of these sweeteners. For example, earlier this year, a review flagged that non-sugar sweetener consumption could be linked to poor health in children.
By Jolanda van Hal