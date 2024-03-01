Quorn mycoprotein lowers cholesterol in a “real-world” research setting
01 Mar 2024 --- Swapping animal-based protein for mycoprotein-containing food products effectively lowers circulating cholesterol concentrations in overweight adults with high cholesterol, according to new research by the University of Exeter, UK, and Quorn, who provided the fungal-derived protein products. The identified reductions are comparable to making more wholesale dietary changes, such as adhering to a Mediterranean or vegan diet.
In four weeks, study participants who substituted meat and fish with mycoprotein — a complete protein source from the fungus Fusarium venenatum — reduced their serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol by 10% and their non-high-density lipoprotein (non-HDL) cholesterol concentration by 6%.
High LDL cholesterol levels are linked to increased risks of cardiovascular diseases, whereas people with high non-HDL cholesterol levels have an increased risk of developing atherosclerosis or narrowing of the arteries.
“The findings demonstrate that introducing Quorn foods into a diet regularly helps to significantly lower bad cholesterol, blood glucose and c-peptide concentrations, which is important for boosting heart health and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease,” comments lead researcher Dr. George Pavis, of the University of Exeter.
“It was particularly interesting to see the scale of the impact that Quorn consumption had in reducing harmful cholesterol, with its performance over four weeks comparable to what we might expect from well-established approaches, such as following a Mediterranean diet.”
Mycoprotein vs. Mediterranean diet
The LDL cholesterol changes detailed in the study in Clinical Nutrition equate to a 0.3 millimole per liter (mmol/L). To compare, Quorn cites previous studies indicating that switching to a Mediterranean or vegan diet typically delivers a 0.2–0.3 mmol/L reduction of LDL cholesterol after 12 weeks.
Moreover, the company notes that earlier research linked a 0.39 mmol/L decrease in LDL cholesterol to a 25% lower lifetime risk of heart and circulatory disease.
Earlier this year, the US News and World Report ranked the Mediterranean diet as the best of 30 well-known diets based on experts’ recommendations. The diet also won in the categories of best diet for diabetes, heart-healthy diets, and healthy eating diets.
“While the benefits of adopting a Mediterranean diet are clear, it’s not always easy to do, and this study highlights how, by simply introducing Quorn products into their diet regularly, people may be able to quickly reduce their cholesterol levels and improve their heart health with minimal effort,” highlights Sam Blunt, Quorn’s director of sustainability and corporate affairs.
The researchers concluded that dietary substitutions become more attractive to the public if they are easy to implement, cautioning that sticking to a Mediterranean or vegan diet may be difficult for some people due to unfamiliarity of foods, reduced availability of specialist products and higher ingredient costs.
Real-world setting
The researchers set up the controlled, parallel-group trial in a real-world setting, where overweight adults received home deliveries of foods — 39 participants received meat or fish control products, and 33 received a protein-matched quantity of mycoprotein at 180 g of Quorn products daily.
The participants collected fingertip blood samples before and after the four-week intervention, sending them to the research team for analysis.
In addition to the cholesterol changes, participants who consumed Quorn products experienced an average decrease of 13% in blood glucose levels and a 27% decrease in c-peptide concentrations. High blood glucose and c-peptide concentrations are typically linked with diabetes and an increased risk of heart disease and all-cause mortality.
“We’re excited about these results and what they mean for public health,” adds Dr. Pavis. “Previous laboratory studies, where all food eaten is controlled and alcohol and caffeine consumption regulated, have clearly shown that daily consumption of mycoprotein reduces bad cholesterol.”
“However, this is the first study of its kind to explore the impact of such a dietary intervention in a real-world, home-based setting where participants were not restricted in terms of what else they consumed or did.”
Healthy diet
High cholesterol has been associated with diets high in saturated fat, carrying excess waist fat, insufficient exercise levels and smoking, according to Quorn.
Moreover, scientists recently revealed that high-protein diets may lead to an increased risk of atherosclerosis due to the amino acid leucine, which is abundant in animal proteins. At the same time, a high intake of plant-based proteins may not cause adverse health outcomes and is even linked to improved health in some studies.
The researchers link mycoprotein’s potential in cholesterol management to its low saturated fat and high fiber content levels, particularly beta-glucan. Fermentation of this fiber, also found in oats and barley, in the gut is thought to create short-chain fatty acids that may reduce the amount of cholesterol produced by the body.
Blunt concludes: “The potential cholesterol-lowering effects of Quorn’s mycoprotein were first identified nearly four decades ago and, since then, numerous studies have helped us to understand more about the extent of its cholesterol management capabilities, with its high-fiber content thought to play a key role in this.”
By Jolanda van Hal