Plant-based alternatives found to match or surpass animal products nutritionally worldwide
ProVeg International’s latest research finds plant-based meat and milk alternatives offer healthier, more sustainable options compared to animal-based products. However, the nonprofit warns that inconsistent fortification and high salt and sugar levels remain challenges for the industry.
The research assessed 422 plant-based meat and 251 plant-based milk alternatives across 11 countries and spanning four continents. It found that most plant-based products outperformed their animal-based counterparts in terms of environmental impact, using less land and water while generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
Nutritionally, plant-based meat substitutes were found to contain less saturated fat and more fiber than traditional meats. However, salt content remains a concern.
“Overall, plant-based meat alternatives had a more beneficial nutritional profile than animal meats, but this could be further improved by reducing their salt content. The plant-based meat alternatives contained less saturated fat and significantly more fiber than their animal-based counterparts, sufficient to qualify them as a source of fiber,” reads the report.
Soy milk led the plant-based milk category and plant-based bacon delivered better nutritional outcomes than animal-based counterparts across all surveyed countries. Many plant-based milk alternatives were fortified with calcium, achieving levels comparable to cow’s milk.
Fortification gap
Consumers are concerned about plant-based diets lacking micronutrients such as vitamin B12, iodine, iron, zinc, and calcium. Therefore, researchers underline the importance of fortification.
“The nutritional value of plant-based meat alternatives varied according to country, highlighting the importance of nutrition policy frameworks and shared industry approaches to product development and reformulation. The Netherlands led the way, with products that are high in fiber, low in saturated fats and fortified with key nutrients, including iron and vitamin B12.”
Fortification is not a common practice, and plant-based meat substitutes are fortified with iron and vitamin B12 when they are fortified. Fortified products account for 40% to 90% of the market in countries where it is common. This number is 20% in countries where fortification is not common.
“The plant-based milk alternatives contained less total fat and less saturated fat than cow’s milk. Soy milk performed particularly well in all countries. The countries offering the best-performing plant-based milk alternatives are the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, the UK and Czechia,” details the report.
“Most of the plant-based milk alternatives studied were sources of calcium… The most common level of calcium fortification is 120 mg per 100 ml, which is comparable to cow’s milk.”
ProVeg International suggests producers formulate products that “contribute to healthy and sustainable diets” by cutting salt and sugar-like ingredients and fortifying plant-based products with specific micronutrients.
Further, it recommends that retailers price plant-based products similarly to animal-based equivalents. The report also recommends that governments support manufacturing and that researchers study the long-term effects of plant-based diets and find nutrition and taste-balancing techniques.
Environmental concerns
High- and middle-income countries consume a large amount of animal-based food, which nutritionists and climate experts say has negative consequences. They suggest plant-rich diets that lower the risk of lifestyle diseases while helping combat climate change and biodiversity loss. A plant-rich diet consists of fruit and vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.
The authors say: “Compared to conventional meat and milk, most plant-based alternatives have a lower carbon footprint, use less land and water, and produce less air and water pollution. However, for consumers, two of the most important questions posed by plant-based alternative products are: ‘Can they compete with the nutritional value of traditional animal-based products?’ and ‘Are they healthy?’”
“A system-wide assessment shows that substituting half of animal products (pork, chicken, beef and milk) with plant-based alternatives, globally, could reduce land use by 31% and cut emissions in half.”
Another analysis of 38,700 companies globally found all the plant milk analyzed has a significantly lower environmental impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water use than cow’s milk.
Despite consumer concerns about highly processed foods, the authors argue that processing alone does not determine nutritional value. Harmful, highly processed foods are low in essential nutrients and high in saturated fats, salt and sugar, which ultimately contributes to the “obesity epidemic” and rise in chronic diseases.
The report urges manufacturers to prioritize health and sustainability by lowering salt and sugar levels and fortifying products with essential nutrients.