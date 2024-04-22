Pharmactive to showcase saffron extract and its aged black garlic botanical ingredients at Vitafoods
22 Apr 2024 --- Spanish biotechnology company Pharmactive Biotech Products, SLU is set to present its Affron saffron extract and ABG+ (aged black garlic) clean label botanical ingredients, as well as its new Affron gummies, at Vitafoods 2024 (May 14–16).
“Pharmactive is known for developing innovative natural ingredients with scientifically backed health benefits,” Carlos Rodriguez, communication manager at Pharmactive, tells Nutrition Insight. “In the case of Affron and ABG+, both products are inspired by the need to offer natural and effective solutions to improve mental health and cardiovascular health, using the active components of plants known for their beneficial properties.”
“Both products stand out in the market thanks to their advanced manufacturing methods and scientific validation. The extraction process for Affron preserves the active compounds of saffron, which is crucial to ensure its effectiveness in improving mood and managing occasional stress and anxiety,” he elaborates.
“The ingredients are prominent examples of innovative products designed to improve quality of life. On display will be delicious Affron gummies. Nearly a dozen clinical studies support the ability of Affron to enhance mood and address occasional states of stress and anxiety, as well as to confer positive effects on sleep quality.”
The gummies deliver 15 mg of Affron each and promise natural flavors such as cherry.
Stress, anxiety and sleep
Rodriguez shares additional details about the clinical studies supporting the efficacy of Affron saffron extract in enhancing mood, addressing stress and anxiety, and improving sleep quality.
“Scientific research is a cornerstone at Pharmactive, evidenced by the nine clinical studies conducted with Affron to test its efficacy in various therapeutic areas. For example, analyses from a 2017 study indicated a significant reduction in negative mood and symptoms related to occasional stress, frustration and tension with a dose of 28 mg per day,” he explains.
He further points to studies that associate Affron supplementation with improvements in rates of restful sleep, mood ratings upon waking, ISQ (Insomnia Symptom Questionnaire) total score and increases in evening melatonin concentrations. Research also suggests that Affron may enhance post-workout pleasure, while decreasing sports-related stress and anxiety.
“Additionally, the two most recent studies conducted with Affron have focused on deepening our understanding of its mechanism of action in promoting endogenous melatonin production and its role in the HPA axis, with spectacular results.”
He adds that the ABG+ aged black garlic extract is notable for its controlled aging method that increases the concentration of certain compounds known for their antioxidant potential and cardiovascular health benefits. “These processes ensure the efficacy and safety of the products, offering natural alternatives supported by scientific research, thus significantly differentiating them from other botanical ingredients in the market.”
No compromises on taste
Discussing the formulation of the Affron gummies, Rodriguez states that they “represent an innovative and unique delivery system that provides a delicious way to consume functional ingredients like vitamins, minerals, omegas, fibers, antioxidants and probiotics.”
“We offer a new galenical form focused on organolepsy to ensure improved continuity of intake. These gummies are made with 100% plant-based pectin, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and allow easy ingestion and digestion,” he asserts.
“This delivery method ensures efficient absorption of saffron active components in the body, maximizing their potential benefits. Additionally, their great taste profiles enhance consumer experiences and encourage adherence to treatment, providing an appealing option for maintaining daily health regimens.”
Rodriguez argues that considering the positive effects of Affron related to the alleviation of low mood, the alleviation of occasional stress and anxiety and the enhancement of sleep quality make it a potential choice for various age and gender groups, including teenagers and menopausal women.
“ABG+ is particularly well suited for adults who are focused on improving their cardiovascular health, potentially helping to regulate blood pressure or cholesterol levels.”
“The target market for both products continues to expand as an increasing number of individuals seek to enhance their mental and cardiovascular health through natural and scientifically validated products. This growing interest forecasts a significant impact of both products on the market dedicated to natural wellness solutions,” Rodriguez concludes.
By Milana Nikolova