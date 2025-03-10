Nestlé R&D plans partnerships to drive alternative protein and plant-based innovation in Singapore
Nestlé Research & Development (R&D) is targeting innovation in Singapore, with a sharpened focus on alternative proteins, hybrid plants, dairy- and animal-free products, sustainable packaging, and digital transformation.
It’s part of a plan supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to strengthen local capabilities in key innovation areas in Singapore and deliver cost-effective, nutritious, and sustainable food products.
Nestlé R&D will collaborate with Singapore-based start-ups and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to jointly develop and adopt emerging technologies for the next generation of sustainably produced products, ingredients, and manufacturing solutions.
Partnerships crucial to drive innovation
By joining forces with Singapore enterprises, Nestlé R&D will bolster “fruitful innovation” for the wider Southeast Asia region. One example is the partnership between the Nestlé R&D Center in Singapore and local start-up Kosmode Health to develop high-protein and fiber noodles made from upcycled spent barley grains.
This tie-up was recognized with the “Most Transformational Collaboration” Award by the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce in 2023.
Guglielmo Bonora, head of Nestlé R&D in Singapore, says that for more than four decades, the food and beverage giant’s R&D Center in Singapore has played a key role in developing products and technologies for Southeast Asia and globally for popular Nestlé brands.
“Our ongoing partnership with the EDB underscores our commitment to contribute to making Singapore a recognized global hub for innovation and technology. Only with a thriving local business ecosystem and a core of competitive talent can our R&D teams here continue to drive science-based innovations that cater to local and regional consumers’ taste preferences and nutritional needs.”
Global hub for innovation and technology
The development of novel technologies is part of Nestlé’s continuous efforts to improve the nutritional value of its products while supporting responsible consumption as part of a balanced diet. Now, the company is ramping up its R&D efforts against a backdrop of global food insecurity and environmental challenges.
The R&D Center in Singapore was established in 1980 and now employs more than 200 people. The facility has contributed significantly to the innovation of many products across major brands for regional consumers.
Nestlé recently developed what was hailed as a “breakthrough sugar reduction technology” that was rolled out for Milo beverages in Southeast Asia and elsewhere.
The center has also developed coffee experiences for hot and cold use and launched locally and globally for brands such as Nescafé, Starbucks, Blue Bottle Coffee, KitKat, and Milo. Several ice cream innovations have also been developed at the facility.
“We have witnessed Nestlé’s growth over the past four decades to become one of the largest R&D centers in Singapore. Nestlé R&D’s latest investment to build new future-forward capabilities in their workforce in areas such as innovation, digitalization, and sustainability are aligned with Singapore’s Job Transformation Map (JTM) for the Food Manufacturing industry,” says Melissa Guan, acting vice president & head, Consumer, EDB.
“Nestlé’s investment underscores Singapore’s continued attractiveness as a regional R&D hub for consumer companies to partner with our local ecosystem to co-create and co-develop new products and processes.”