Natural toxins in food can be a health hazard, warns German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment
17 May 2024 --- The majority of Germans (53%) are not aware of the existence of natural plant toxic substances, finds a new survey by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). These are largely chemical compounds that plants use as protection from predators, including insects or microorganisms and found in common foods such as beans and potatoes.
“The survey results make it clear that risks of natural origin tend to be underestimated, while risks of synthetic origin tend to be overestimated,” says BfR president, professor Andreas Hensel. “The presence of these natural toxins in everyday foods leads to a fascinating dynamic in our risk perception toward chemicals.”
“While we often accept natural toxins in food without question, we usually have a higher perception of risk when it comes to synthetic chemicals, even if these are considered harmless in the quantities present. This discrepancy reflects how strongly our perception is influenced by familiarity and the type of risk source.”
Hensel explains that the BfR conducted this survey of the represented population in order to better understand how individual natural, plant-based toxins are perceived and what role the related topic of mold infestation plays in this.
Lack of awareness
The BfR Consumer Monitor Special involving 1,012 German-speaking residents aged 16 and over in private households in Germany finds a significantly more persistent fear of residues and contaminants found in foods than of natural toxins.
The data show that the perceived risks of residues in food (such as from plant protection products) and contaminants, substances that are not intentionally added to food (such as heavy metals), concern 63% and 62% of respondents, respectively.
In this context, residues refer to residual amounts of substances that are used in the production of food. Residues can remain in fruits, vegetables or cereals despite the correct usage of plant protection products.
Contaminants are undesirable substances that end up in food unintentionally, whether naturally in the environment, during the processing of raw materials into food, or that end up being released into the environment because of human activities.
Both residues and contaminants can be harmful to health under certain circumstances, but this also applies to natural plant toxins. Yet, fears regarding the accidental consumption of such substances are significantly more than the 27% worried about naturally-occurring toxins.
“Plants produce a wide range of chemicals as protective mechanisms against predators and diseases, some of which can be toxic to humans. A well known example is solanine in potatoes — green or sprouting parts contain increased concentrations of this toxin,” Hensel points out.
The survey also strives to shed light on the topic of “moldy food,” where the authors also see “a clear need for education.”Even small amounts of mold toxins can harm the health and well-being of humans and animals.
The authority asserts that moldy jam, for example, should always be disposed of completely. Even in the case of moldy fruits such as berries, all affected and surrounding fruit should not be consumed.
Despite such warnings, 60% adhere to this rule, while 25% of respondents in the latest survey stated that they would only remove the moldy part and consume the rest of the product.
By Milana Nikolova