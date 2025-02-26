NPEW 2025 preview: Weight loss drugs, protein enhancements, and natural supplements to take center stage
Next week, Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) will launch in Anaheim, California (March 5-7) and open its doors to over 65,000 attendees and over 3,300 exhibitors. The event will also host dozens of talks and panel discussions on the latest F&B industry news and topics.
Ahead of the show, we look at some of the biggest points on the agenda and speak to some key companies attending the event to get a preview of what to expect.
Vaughn DuBow, senior director of Product Portfolio Marketing, Health & Wellness, ADM, tells Food Ingredients First that functional ingredients, particularly those targeting the health foods and weight loss industries, will be at the forefront of the show this year.
“Evolving nutritional goals and emerging consumer segments are driving demand for new product development, and we’re helping manufacturers usher in the next wave of functional and flavorful offerings,” he says.
“At booth 4042, we’re showcasing our full pantry of solutions, including biotics, botanical extracts, plant proteins, sweetening solutions, and naturally derived flavors and colors, through cutting-edge and on-trend concepts that address targeted nutritional support for women and consumers engaging with anti-obesity medications (AOMs), in addition to a specific focus on innovation around mental health and emotional well-being.”
Weight loss and protein enhancement
The rise of AOMs has spurred a wave of new product development and nutritional information for consumers. It is estimated that roughly 6% of US consumers are actively using AOMs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Gaëtan Noiret, global director for Health and nutrition at Rousselot, tells us: “Several exciting trends are currently gaining momentum in the food industry. Weight management and glucose control are becoming top priorities, with more consumers seeking products that help regulate blood sugar levels and support overall metabolic health.”
“In hand with this, we are now seeing the GLP-1 word everywhere, although this means we have to be extra vigilant to make sure the ingredients claiming it are scientifically backed.”
Pam Stauffer, integrated marketing manager at Cargill, also says that protein-enhanced products will stand out this year as consumers search for functional foods that can augment their health goals while maintaining taste.
“We’ll be showcasing solutions for dairy alternatives with elevated protein, tools to manage off-flavors from functional ingredients, plant-based creations that take taste to the next level, and reduced-sugar formulations sure to satisfy — all available in prototypes for sampling at the booth. Plus, top experts will be on hand to discuss evolving consumer trends and manufacturers’ tough formulation challenges,” he says.
Supplements and naturality
Gaëtan Noiret, global director of Health & Nutrition at Rousselot, says that another emerging trend that will be on display at the show is the rise of upcycled foods and supplements, which he says reflects a growing focus on sustainability.
“By reducing food waste and creating functional, nutrient-rich products, this trend is helping to meet both environmental and nutritional needs.”
At this year’s show, Rousselot will unveil its new collagen peptide ingredient, Nextida GC. “This specially designed peptide composition targets post-meal glucose spikes and naturally triggers GLP-1 secretion as observed in a human clinical trial, providing a unique solution for individuals looking to maintain balanced blood sugar levels and benefit from related GLP-1 benefits,” explains Noiret.
“At NPEW, our goal is to showcase the potential of Nextida GC in the rapidly growing metabolic health market. As a natural product with proven safety and tolerability, it offers seamless integration into a variety of applications, making it an ideal addition to a wide range of products aimed at supporting overall wellness.”
Noiret also explains that traditional collagens, like Peptan, remain popular for areas like skin and hair beauty, mobility, sports nutrition, sleep quality, and cognitive performance.
Peptan is produced from by-products of the meat and fish industries, making it suitable for companies and consumers looking for functional and natural ingredients that also carry environmental sustainability credentials.
Gut-brain axis
ADM’s DuBow also notes that the gut-brain axis continues to be a focus for consumers looking to improve their well being.
“There is a rapidly growing body of evidence demonstrating the interconnection between the gut and the brain, or the gut-brain axis, including support for mood, sleep, and stress management,” he says.
“We’re at the forefront of this space, introducing resilient solutions like postbiotics into our portfolio to address rising consumer demand for convenient, functional food with mental health and emotional well-being support.”
NPEW will also feature numerous public discussions by leading academics, industry stakeholders, and other experts on topics ranging from AI’s impact on F&B to women in leadership.
Cargill’s Stauffer’s says the show offers a unique opportunity to network and learn from others in the industry.
“We are always thrilled to connect with customers at one of the premier industry trade shows. It’s a great place to get re-energized by all the innovation on display and key in on the latest trends driving the dynamic F&B space. We’re looking forward to exhibiting at the show and engaging with brands, showcasing our comprehensive ingredient solutions and deep category expertise, and setting the stage for further collaborations.”
“NPEW show is known for its electric atmosphere, brimming with energy and enthusiasm, and it’s always a great venue to see the latest industry trends, newest innovations, and groundbreaking new products — all in one place and on full display. We are ready to connect with customers and can’t wait to see everyone in Anaheim.”