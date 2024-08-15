Hofseth BioCare’s full-spectrum omegas may support COVID-19 recovery, research finds
15 Aug 2024 --- A clinical trial finds that OmeGo, Hofseth BioCare’s enzymatically liberated salmon oil, has the potential to improve immune responses and reduce inflammation in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Study participants taking OmeGo had significantly lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines, signaling proteins that help control inflammation. These cells are vital to reducing the acute inflammatory response linked to complications of COVID-19. Supplementation with the oil also led to better interferon-related gene expression, which the researchers note is essential for effective viral clearance and maintaining a balanced immune response.
“The COVID-19 pandemic cast immune health under the spotlight, and since then, consumers worldwide have been exploring solutions to boost their viral defenses proactively,” comments Dr. Crawford Currie, the study’s lead author and head of medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare.
“The broad-spectrum benefits of our enzymatically liberated salmon oil stand as a beacon of hope, with this latest study demonstrating its power to modulate the immune response, aid recovery and reduce the risk of severe outcomes. OmeGo encapsulates the essence of whole fish, offering profound health benefits beyond nutrition to help fortify our immune systems and support recovery from viral infections.”
Long COVID
The study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, randomized eleven participants with milder forms of COVID-19 to best supportive care, with or without four g of OmeGo daily, for 28 days. The researchers conclude that OmeGo is well tolerated by the participants and that participants receiving the oil “had a better immune health profile by day 28.”
The team took nasal swabs to measure changes in gene expression of immune response markers, which showed that the OmeGo provided inflammation-resolving effects and improved interferon response.
Additionally, the results indicate an improved lung barrier function and enhanced immune memory — the immune system’s ability to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.
According to Hofseth BioCare, the research sheds light on the potential role of whole salmon oil in managing long COVID, which affects an estimated 65 million people globally. However, the researchers caution that they had no information on whether participants had long COVID.
They underscore that the product’s clinical relevance needs to be assessed in longer-duration studies. The authors conclude: “Further clinical trials are needed to assess how this translates into outcomes, such as reducing the complications of infection, such as long COVID.”
Salmon for sustainable nutrition
OmeGo is derived from Norwegian Atlantic salmon, using underutilized salmon off-cuts as a sustainable, zero-waste resource for “optimal nutritional performance.” The product mirrors the lipid profile of whole salmon and provides anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic benefits distinct from omega-3.
The oil contains omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and DPA (docosapentaenoic acid), plus omegas 5, 6, 7, 9 and 11.
Hofseth BioCare underscores that the latest research supports the product’s wide range of health benefits, including support for lung, cardiovascular, joint and immune function.
The company is conducting another study to assess the impact of OmeGo on respiratory symptoms, sleep quality and inflammation in urban-dwelling participants who are affected by pollution. Results are expected before the end of 2024.
In addition, the company recently appointed Shanghai-based Lithy as an additional distributor in China, where it will distribute Hofseth BioCare’s marine nutrition ingredients, OmeGo, ProGo bioactive peptides and CalGo natural undenatured type II collagen.