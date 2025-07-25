UK government urges holidaymakers to protect British farms by not bringing back meat and dairy from Europe
The UK government is urging holidaymakers returning from Europe to avoid bringing back meat and dairy products, as part of emergency efforts to prevent a Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.
Recent cases of the highly contagious virus have been confirmed in Hungary, Austria, and Germany. In response, the Chief Veterinary Officer and Biosecurity Minister are calling on the public to strictly follow import rules, warning that even small lapses could put the UK’s livestock industry and economy at serious risk.
“FMD has been recently circulating on the continent. The disease presents a significant risk to Britain’s food security and economy,” says Chief Vet Christine Middlemiss. “Please avoid temptation — you will be doing your bit to help protect our hard-working farmers.”
FMD is a viral disease that can infect cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. It can survive in meat, dairy and processed foods for months, and spreads easily through contaminated objects and human movement.
Bringing back untreated meat or dairy products from the EU is illegal. This includes pork, lamb, mutton, venison, goat meat and anything containing them – such as sausages or sandwiches — as well as cheese, yoghurt, milk, butter, salami, pâté and other items, regardless of packaging or point of purchase.
An outbreak would have catastrophic consequences, the government warns. The 2001 crisis resulted in the culling of millions of animals and cost the economy an estimated £15 billion (US$20.1 billion) in today’s prices.
Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman says: “Maintaining the integrity of our biosecurity against Foot and Mouth Disease is essential. This updated control strategy reflects our strengthened approach to managing that risk.”
The warning coincides with the release of a new national Foot and Mouth Control Strategy — the first update in over a decade — which aims to boost the UK’s readiness and ability to manage outbreaks. It comes ahead of a nationwide emergency exercise later this year.
The government is also investing £1 billion (US$1.35 billion) in a new National Biosecurity Centre in Surrey to enhance scientific capabilities in detecting and managing animal diseases, including FMD, avian influenza, and African swine fever.