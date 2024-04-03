Food-inspired hair dye: Actress Julia Fox backs novel Velveeta Gold hair color launch
03 Apr 2024 --- Kraft Heinz unveils its first hair dye, Velveeta Gold, which resembles its “iconic” yellow-hued cheese.
To launch the limited-edition, semi-permanent hair dye, Velveeta partners with actress Julia Fox, known for her “daring and different” styles. Fox debuted her gold hair courtside at a basketball game in New York City, US. “Fox is a trendsetter that bucks convention in favor of her intuition, embodying the brand essence and La Dolce Velveeta mindset,” says the food and beverage giant.
“The signature Julia Fox vibe is something that can’t be explained and one that exudes confidence and continuously pushes the boundaries of the status quo,” adds Fox.
“When Velveeta shared what their brand is all about, it truly resonated with me, as I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese, so Velveeta is an immediate yes, and Velveeta Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind.”
Cheesy hair dye
The hair dye comes in a four-ounce jar, which the company says is enough product to cover a head of short hair.
For best results, Kraft Heinz suggests applying the dye thoroughly and evenly to dry hair and allowing it to process for twenty minutes before using a mild shampoo to rinse until the water runs clear.
It is available on Amazon for US$7.50 — the price of a Velveeta cheese loaf.
“We are always looking for new ways to help fans live La Dolce Velveeta, and hair was the perfect place for us to invite pleasure seekers to proudly express themselves and show off their unique style and individuality,” says Stephanie Vance, brand manager at Velveeta.
Beauty in food
Beauty brands have been exploring gourmand scents and food-inspired products. The co-founder of Spate, Yarden Horowitz, previously told Personal Care Insights there is a rise in mango perfume, which underscores its 2024 prediction that fruity scents will dominate the fragrance sector.
Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch previously introduced a limited-edition four-pack of lip balm flavors inspired by classic wing accompaniments. It featured the tastes of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot, catering to fans during the wing-eating season. The collaboration, initiated by an April Fools’ social post, marked Hidden Valley Ranch’s entrance into the beauty category.
Lush brand expert Erica Vega also told us, “Trends are showing lots of love for food-related scents. Gourmand, cozy scents, sweeter candy-like ones and citrusy, refreshing ones are all good enough to eat.” Research firm Innova Market Insights supports this claim telling us the industry would continue to see more parallels in food and personal care trends.
Additionally, in hair color solutions, Black hair solutions company Dark and Lovely released “Play in Color,” a brand initiative to empower Black women to experiment and “express their fun, playful side” with color.
The initiative coincided with the brand’s newest hair color collection, Fade Resist Immersive Bolds, featuring three new shades — Poppin’ Pink, Virtual Violet and Reality Red.
By Sabine Waldeck