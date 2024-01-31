Fats and oils: Healthy indulgence, targeting regional tastes and enhancing nutrition in the spotlight
31 Jan 2024 --- Rising consumer demand for healthier options is driving the fat and oil sector toward developing low-fat solutions and products with minimal processing and fewer chemicals. As the food industry moves toward greater personalization, manufacturers are reshaping the idea of fats and oils in daily diets while innovating and adapting to address the growing consumer demand for sustainable and versatile edible products, enabling brands to stand out in a competitive market.
Food Ingredients First speaks with producers and suppliers who are elevating the sensory appeal of food while aligning with the values of today’s health-conscious consumers.
“As consumer access to nutritional information improves, they are increasingly aware of the impact of fats and oils on their diets and health,” says Cornelia Schaffrath, product line director of Edible Oils Europe at Cargill.
“We have found that most consumers have reported changes in their shopping behavior, with almost one in three consumers reporting that they pay more attention to the ingredients in food and beverages now.”
Innovations meeting consumer demand
Fats continue to be a top ingredient that consumers look at on the nutritional label. Organic oils are seen as slightly healthier choices, attracting consumer attention. In order to provide clean label products, new standards and innovations have been developed by manufacturers.
Schaffrath tells us one way that Cargill is helping its customers navigate the demands is with its CremoFLEX filling fat range. These range from “the volumizer,” enhancing fluffiness in delicacies, to “the intensifier,” facilitating the attainment of true indulgence.
“Our customers can depend on our insight-led innovation to create nutritious and tasty products. One great example can be found in the development of plant-based and healthier solutions to tap into macro trends.”
“We can bring a portfolio of solutions – from texturizers and fats to healthier oils - that can deliver a delicious mouthfeel and enhanced flavors while serving consumer demand.
Uelzena integrates technological advancements with traditional practices. Anja Brand, brand manager at Uelzena Ingredients, shares with us: “Butter is one of the oldest and most natural foods in the world. It is produced by a purely physical process, contains no additives and is a naturally clean label product. ”
“We have a number of milk fat processing technologies that only a few dairies in Germany and Europe have, such as a butterfat plant for the production of anhydrous milk fat, the ability to produce butter by recombination or a fractionation plant with which we can separate the milk fat into individual solid and liquid milk fat fractions by purely physical means.”
“By combining these technologies in a specialized and targeted process, we can produce milk fat products with consistent quality.”
Catering to diversity
While there is a common emphasis on healthy fats and oils globally, diverse regional preferences and tastes emerge as a result of distinct eating habits and cultural influences.
Companies in the food production industry are offering customers tailored solutions that align with both local preferences and global standards.
“We offer our customers a wide range of edible oils and oil blends, ranging from soybean and sunflower to canola, flax, corn and more. Through our global footprint, we support local needs and expectations, as well as global supply,” says Michelle Peitz, technical solutions & marketing, ag services and oilseeds — refined oils at ADM.
“ADM’s library of oils delivers solutions for both solid fat and liquid oil functional needs. We support our customers by connecting capabilities across regions.”
“With technical facilities around the globe, our teams provide experienced support at a regional level. At the same time, our global perspective enables us to serve customers with different needs, from regional supply chains to specific formulation targets, including flavor, texture and functionality, delivering quality solutions that meet consumers’ varying demands,” she continues.
“Through product launches globally and regionally, ADM has the knowledge of global specifications, providing key optionality to formulators and optimizing supply chains based on oil supplies across locations.”
When it comes to exploring the diverse needs of different consumer communities while ensuring the development of globally accepted products, Schaffrath elaborates on Cargill’s solution: “The CremoFLEX filling range is tailored to suit different specific formulation needs.”
“The portfolio is entirely compliant with Cargill’s commitment to ensuring that 100% of its global edible oils portfolio will comply with the World Health Organization’s recommended best practice, including in countries where there currently is no legislative mandate,” says Schaffrath.
“CremoFLEX also meets the WHO standard and offers the ability to develop indulgent products with a lowered saturated fatty acid by comparison to conventional solutions and provides clean label non-hydrogenated products.”
“Right now, we are adapting accordingly to work more regionally with our customers, providing them with a breadth and depth of resources that set a new standard for innovation and collaboration. ”
Industry initiatives on sustainability
Like many traditional F&B sectors, the conventional oil industry is facing challenges in terms of sustainability due to environmental concerns.
At Oleon, transparency and traceability are prioritized for oil products. Joanne Deighton, commercial manager, tells us: “As the global population moves toward a healthier way of living, product categories once considered niche, such as organic, GM-free, or vegan, are now firmly mainstream.”
“Our commitment to sustainability is complemented by our dedication to customizing plant and vegetable-based food oils and custom blends, offering customers a comprehensive list of ingredients and raw materials that deliver authenticity, quality, performance, and a greener environmental footprint.”
In the dairy fat industry, Uelzena is actively contributing to sustainability within the industry, according to Brand.
“As a milk processing company, we are naturally focussed on sustainable milk production and milk processing. Together with our dairy farmers, we work on various projects, for example, in relation to animal welfare, and we participate in various pilot projects in the dairy industry with the aim of achieving sustainable dairy farming and reducing CO2 emissions.”
Navigating future trends
Today’s industry efforts are geared toward addressing current market demands and paving the way for a more sustainable and health-oriented future in the food industry.
“We anticipate consumers will continue to develop an understanding of oils that can support their overall health and wellness goals, motivating them to seek out specific oils as ingredients when purchasing foods and beverages,” Peitz from ADM envisions.
“As the industry evolves, food and beverage manufacturers will increasingly look to specific oils that can help consumers meet their unique needs. For instance, corn oil, which contains omega-6 fatty acid, can be added to plant-based formulations to support balanced nutrition.”
“Additionally, there is growth in options of various oils that have increased oleic acids. Oleic is a monounsaturated fatty acid, and it can support nutrition needs, as well as both oxidative- and shelf stability.”
Deighton from Oleon says: “Saturated fats are in the news, opening innovation around the development of heart-healthy fats and oils that still offer flexibility.”
“New extraction techniques are also being developed to remove unhealthy fats without compromising taste or quality. Additionally, new oilseed alternatives are being developed for products that have a higher fatty acid or Omega 3 content. ”
“Innovation is key to keeping on top of the latest trends in the nutrition space. While the sector certainly faces some challenges, opportunities for innovation are enormous,” she concludes.
By Sichong Wang