EU moves forward with agri and fertilizer tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus
The EU plans to implement tariffs on remaining agricultural products and certain fertilizers from Russia and Belarus to limit Russia’s ability “to finance its war of aggression against Ukraine.” A leading lobby group has criticized the move for “disregarding concerns” from the farming sector.
Agricultural products affected by the new tariffs constitute 15% of all agri imports from Russia in 2023, worth €380 million (US$414.5 million), according to the EU Council. Meanwhile, nitrogen-based fertilizers from Russia represented over 25% of the EU’s 2023 total imports, amounting to €1.28 billion (US$1.3 billion). Once the new levies come into force, the imports from Russia will be subject to EU taxes.
The EU Council defines the EU’s general political direction and priorities and has “adopted its position” following negotiations with the European Parliament.
In January, the EU Commission proposed introducing tariffs to reduce dependence on imports from Russia and Belarus and reinforce food security. The trade measure is in line with the EU’s objective of “weakening Russia’s war economy” and that of other countries involved in the Ukraine conflict.
Diversification of supply
The EU wants to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russia and Belarus, boost domestic production, and support the EU’s fertilizer industry while ensuring that Russia “does not benefit commercially” from continuing to export to the Union, according to the Council.
“We will carefully monitor the implementation of these tariffs to ensure that the EU fertilizer industry and farmers are protected while simultaneously reducing EU dependencies, preserving global food security, and further weakening Russia’s war economy,” says Krzysztof Paszyk, minister of development and technology of Poland.
The EU also hopes the measures will allow for the diversification of supply from countries outside the bloc to create a stable fertilizer supply and ensure that fertilizers remain affordable for European farmers. The tariff increases for fertilizers will take place gradually over a transition period of three years.
Lobby group Copa and Cogeca argues that the tariffs present “significant risks” to European agriculture and food security.
“The proposal, which came about without a proper impact assessment, offers neither short-term solutions nor a clear medium-to-long-term strategy for sourcing alternatives. As a result, Copa and Cogeca are dismayed and concerned by the Council’s position, which makes no substantial progress on the Commission’s original proposal,” says the organization in a statement.
The group says fertilizers are critical for crop and pasture growth and represent a significant cost for European farmers.
“This issue is of vital importance to food security and sovereignty. The EU cannot afford to gamble with its agricultural input supplies. As the European Parliament prepares to vote on this matter, we hope our concerns will be heard,” they add.
A spokesperson for the EU Council declined to comment further on the matter when contacted.
Once the European Parliament makes its decision, both institutions will agree on a standard text and formally adopt the regulation.