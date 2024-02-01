Checkerspot innovates “breakthrough” human milk fat analog for infant nutrition
01 Feb 2024 --- Biotechnology company Checkerspot has developed a new source of milk fat analog, oleic-palmitic-oleic, containing palmitic acid in sn-2 position in the range of 73%. The company is hailing the innovation as an infant nutrition breakthrough.
“The range of sn-2 palmitate in infant formula is crucial because the aim is to mimic the composition of human milk, which is the ideal source of nutrition for infants. Sn-2 palmitate enhances the formula’s nutritional properties, making it closer to breast milk in terms of its fatty acid composition and health benefits,” Frederic Destaillats, vice president, stratefic development at Checkerspot, tells Nutrition Insight.
The company’s technology facilitates precise esterification of specific fatty acids in vivo at a targeted position using microalgae fermentation, which results in the optimal distribution of triglyceride structures at the molecular level.
These fats or lipids play a significant role in the healthy growth, gut health and digestive comfort of an infant undergoing the first stages of life. Lipids also enhance the absorption of vital minerals for the baby’s musculoskeletal development.
Upcoming food safety evaluation
A comprehensive food safety evaluation will be conducted on Checkerspot’s analog next to comply with various regulatory frameworks. In addition, a thorough investigation will be carried out through a subchronic toxicity study, standard genotoxicity assays and clinical trials involving infants to determine its suitability profile.
“In the forthcoming food safety assessment of this new source of fat for infants, scientists will rigorously examine various parameters to ensure its suitability for incorporation into infant formulas. These evaluations will encompass analyses to establish precise specifications regarding nutrient composition and the absence of contaminants,” says Destaillats.
“The dissemination of study findings among the scientific community will be imperative to fulfill regulatory requirements and ensure transparency regarding the oil’s safety.”
“Through this meticulous analysis and evaluation, a determination will be made regarding the suitability of this new oil for use in infant formulas, adhering to stringent safety standards and regulatory protocols present in various markets,” he explains.
Once the company obtains the data validating the novel fat source’s safety for infant nutrition, it will collaborate with manufacturers to distribute the oil globally.
Tweaking triglycerides
Breast milk comprises a complex mix of triglycerides that are difficult to recreate. Infant formula companies use palm, coconut, canola and sunflower oils to mimic the fatty acid profile in human milk’s lipid fraction. This is equally challenging to replicate with vegetable oils and needs to reflect the position of the fatty acids on the glycerol backbone.
First-generation human milk fat substitutes created with structured triglycerides that are enzymatically produced have enhanced nutrition; however, the sn-2 palmitate levels vary between 39–65% of the total palmitic acid content, which falls below the 70% level found in breast milk.
In general, infant formula contains about 25 g of lipids per 100 g of powder, with 40–60% of this content consisting of a human milk fat analog as a proper source of structured triglycerides. The remaining composition of the lipids includes vegetable oils — a source of essential fatty acids.
The pioneering application of the technology has been published in Frontiers in Nutrition.
“Our published work details the innovative approach we undertook to address this challenge. We elucidate the methodology employed by our team and showcase the new ingredient we designed, highlighting its potential functional benefits in comparison with existing ingredients used to replicate the triglyceride composition found in human milk,” says Scott Franklin, chief scientific officer at Checkerspot.
Breast milk alternatives
New parents or caregivers who are unable to produce milk due to physiological challenges prefer breast milk alternatives that mimic the nutrition of human milk.
“Microalgae function very much like higher plants when it comes to lipid metabolism. They typically insert saturated fatty acids at the sn-1 and sn-3 positions on the glycerol backbone and unsaturated fatty acids at the sn-2 position. Successfully making a human milk triglyceride in our system posed a formidable challenge because it goes completely counter to its normal lipid metabolism,” says Franklin.
Sn-2 palmitate improves the absorption of fatty acids and nutrients such as calcium into the body and positively affects bone health. Infants fed with a formula enriched in sn-2 palmitate have a higher bone mineral mass, similar to breastfed infants, indicating better calcium absorption.
“A higher percentage of sn-2 palmitate in infant formula not only enhances its nutritional value but also contributes to better digestive health and bone development in formula-fed infants, making it closer to the benefits provided by breast milk,” Destaillats explains.
Checkerspot’s molecular foundry has successfully achieved commercial implications by precisely creating carbon chain lengths and specific positioning of fatty acids. The company has also scaled up the production of the oils.
The capacity to produce oils on demand in a controlled environment has the potential to strengthen and secure long supply chains and improve traceability for high-purity ingredients.
Meanwhile, industry experts see increased demand for innovative ingredients as parents are highly invested in their children’s growth and development. Companies continue to strive for infant nutrition to meet the golden standard of breast milk, focusing on gut health and immunity while developing options for infants with specialized needs.
By Inga de Jong