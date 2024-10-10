California Natural Color to exhibit colorings for F&B and supplements at SupplySide West 2024
California Natural Color is a global ingredient supplier active in the industry for 30 years, focusing on premium grape juice concentrates, natural colors and grape seed extract. At this year’s SupplySide West trade show to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, the company will present its line of natural color solutions for food, beverages and supplements.
The supplier invites visitors to booth #4765 to experience its “full palette of natural colors.” These include its crystal color portfolio and natural colors that can be used in gummies and chews.
“Our team is excited to celebrate California Natural Color’s 30th anniversary at SupplySide West,” says Dana Osborn, marketing manager of California Natural Color. “Our team strives to innovate and optimize natural solutions for the industry. Today, our extensive portfolio of natural colors is here to help manufacturers deliver all the bold and beautiful formats consumers are craving, including gummy supplements.”
“Gummy formats continue to grow in popularity, and our products can help manufacturers create products that are visually appealing and meet consumers’ demand for clean, transparent labels,” she adds.
In addition to supplement manufacturers, the company also targets F&B brands, who may be interested in utilizing such “clean label” colors in non-chocolate confectioneries.
Color innovation
On the show floor, California Natural Color will present its latest crystal colors and grape seed extract ingredients.
“We are always innovating our color solutions to meet the latest industry challenges,” says Cori Fujimoto, color technology manager of California Natural Color. “Through our proprietary drying technology, we can create a unique crystal that provides an exceptionally high color concentration — up to five times more concentrated than our competitors’ spray-dried and liquid colors.”
“Plus, our crystal colors do not require refrigeration and offer reduced freight and storage requirements, with energy savings. These benefits make our crystal colors an ideal alternative to traditional coloring methods and are just what today’s consumer is seeking as a natural offering.”
California Natural Color’s grape seed extracts ActiVin and MegaNatural BP are made to be used in supplements and may help maintain healthy blood pressure,