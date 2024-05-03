Bite Back slams junk food packaging tactics used to tempt children and calls for robust action
03 May 2024 --- Activists from Bite Back, a campaign group affiliated with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, have released a report unraveling the tactics used by major food corporations to target children with unhealthy products through enticing packaging.
The report, titled “Fuel Us, Don’t Fool Us: Sweet Deception — Are Food Giants Using Child-Appealing Tactics Responsibly?” was presented by youth activists to the UK House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee, marking the first-ever parliamentary youth panel dedicated to discussing issues surrounding the country’s food system.
The report’s findings, verified and analyzed by nutrition experts from Action on Salt, show the prevalence of unhealthy food products disguised in child-appealing packaging. According to the report, 78% of the 262 food products surveyed were deemed unhealthy due to their high fat, salt or sugar content.
Furthermore, 67% of items featuring characters on their packaging were classified as unhealthy, indicating a deliberate attempt to target children with sugary and fatty products. Bright colors, fun patterns, and captivating lettering were identified as common tactics used to attract children’s attention, with 80% of products employing such strategies.
The report enlists “offenders include Kinder Surprise, M&M’s, Randoms, and Monster Munch Giants — all hiding behind colorful, child-appealing wrappers while stuffing their products with sugar and fat.”
Mondelēz International, the parent company of Cadbury, Oreo, Milka and Dairylea, was among the worst offenders, with all 58 child-appealing products classified as unhealthy. Similarly, Ferrero, Mars, PepsiCo, and Kellogg’s were found to sell numerous unhealthy products targeted at children.
Capturing young minds?
The report sheds light on the alleged deceptive marketing tactics employed by these companies, which often utilize colorful packaging, fun shapes and beloved characters to attract young consumers. Such tactics not only influence children’s preferences but also contribute to the rising rates of childhood obesity and related health issues.
“Once again, Bite Back exposes how brands actively use marketing tactics to target children. Whether through fun characters, bright images or exciting new shapes, these switched-on companies choose them because they know they will capture young minds. We see this trick being used in supermarket aisles, on our high streets, and online, and it is yet another way companies are bombarding kids with unhealthy junk food,” says chef, campaigner, and Bite Back co-founder Jamie Oliver.
On-pack visual stimulation
Bite Back analyzed the front-of-packaging of food items sold by the largest global food corporations in the UK. The aim was to examine the prevalence of unhealthy products utilizing child-appealing packaging tactics.
The study revealed that these companies’ primary strategy was using visually stimulating elements such as bright colors, playful patterns, and captivating lettering to attract children’s attention. This approach was identified in 80% (164 out of 204) of the products categorized as unhealthy.
Additionally, a significant proportion of unhealthy products, constituting 59% (120 out of 204), featured unconventional shapes and flavors, further enhancing their appeal to young consumers.
The report highlights the need for regulatory intervention to address the “detrimental” impact of junk food marketing on children’s health.
The survey did find examples of more responsible actions from the businesses: one child-appealing product from Kraft Heinz met the unhealthy criteria, and none from Danone did.
James Toop, Bite Back CEO, calls on government ministers to intervene and implement new regulations to curb these “sinister tactics.” He warns against the looming threat of a preventable health crisis if action is not taken promptly.
“Young people are today calling on the House of Lords committee to push forward comprehensive measures to address the impact of junk food marketing and its effects on the country’s health system. Food businesses and the government hold the levers of change and must take action now if they want to be on the right side of history.”
“Young people want businesses to remove child-appealing features from the packaging of unhealthy products. In the same vein, the government needs to introduce new regulations to restrict these sinister tactics by junk food giants as we are sleepwalking into a preventable health crisis,” shares Toop.
“Unethical”
The campaign group’s chief executive highlights that one in three children is at risk of a future food-related illness.
“We know attractive and appealing packaging of food and drink products is a core element of the marketing mix that directly influences what we decide to buy. It’s a particularly effective tactic for targeting children, with lots of research showing its power to influence children’s taste and product preferences.”
“But across the world, most food with child-appealing packaging tends to be nutrient-poor. Other countries — such as Chile and Mexico — have taken action,” Toop adds.
Sonia Pombo, a registered nutritionist and campaign lead for Action on Salt, states: “It’s unethical for businesses to exploit our youngsters and market foods high in fat, salt and sugar to them. Parents shouldn’t bear the blame for assuming these products are intended for child consumption — after all, why else would they feature characters close to children’s hearts?”
“Businesses have a moral obligation to prioritize children’s well-being over profits, and there’s ample opportunity for them to do just that, either by promoting healthier options or enhancing the nutritional value of their current products. But if they aren’t willing to do so voluntarily, the government must intervene.”
By Radhika Sikaria