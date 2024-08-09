Ajinomoto launches Mid-Autumn festival Atlr.72 sweets with microbial protein from CO2
09 Aug 2024 --- Ajinomoto is introducing a new brand of desserts featuring its air-based microbial protein Solein as a nutrient source. The first two Atlr.72 branded products are the Flowering Mooncake and the Ice Cream Sandwich, which will be sold at pop-up stores at commercial facilities in Singapore (in Takashimaya from August 12 and One Holland Village from August 30).
The brand’s concept is inspired by the Mid-Autumn festival celebrated on September 17 across East Asia. Mooncakes are a traditional and particularly popular treat during the festival season.
“The concept of Atlr.72 is based on the 72 microseasons of the traditional Japanese calendar. In ancient times, people sensed the subtle changing of the seasons from the appearance of birds, insects, plants and the weather, which provided them with daily pleasures,” states the company.
“By incorporating the blessings and beauty of nature that introduce more color to our lives to develop environmentally conscious products based on this brand, Ajinomoto aims to propose new food lifestyles that nurture the deep reverence for nature among today’s consumers.”
The Atlr.72 brand uses environmentally conscious ingredients that are plant-based, cell-based and microbial-based, derived as part of Anijinomoto’s Green Food business.
Nutritious festival desserts
The Atlr.72 Flowering Mooncake is a cookie sandwich-style mooncake filled with guimauve — a French sweet similar to marshmallow, but made from a puree of fruits instead of egg whites — in four autumnal flavors: Japanese Yuzu, Kyoto Uji Matcha, Raspberry and Blackcurrant.
The guimauve is sandwiched in cookies decorated with Peranakan patterns originating in Singapore. It is inspired by a mix of traditional Malay, Chinese and Western designs. The use of vibrant and bright colors for the Atlr.72 is typical for the Peranakan style.
Agar is used for the guimauve instead of animal gelatin, beet sugar containing minerals and oligosaccharides are used to keep white sugar to a minimum. A small amount of Okinawan sea salt is added to bring out the sweetness of the other ingredients.
Solein is used as a partial butter substitute to improve the taste and consistency of the cookies.
The Atlr.72 Ice Cream Sandwich is a vanilla ice cream sandwich, also featuring Solein as an ingredient, as well as mochi rice cake sandwiched between cookies also decorated with Peranakan patterns.