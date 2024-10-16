ACI Group’s new Synevo GR1 baking ingredient able to mimic gluten properties
ACI Group unveils Synevo GR1 gluten replacer, which uses a specialized hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) blend that mimics the properties of gluten and can be incorporated into baking recipes without the need for reformulation.
“We know many of our baking industry customers are looking to upgrade their gluten-free options,” says Trish Fellowes, food sales manager at ACI Group. “We’re delighted to unveil Synevo as a solution that delivers enhanced product quality for many gluten-free bakery applications, from sliced loaves to cakes, cookies, pasta and more.”
“The exclusive HPMC formula eliminates the need to stock multiple HPMCs, and offers improved process stability, encourages a resilient crumb, and eliminates the irregular crumb holes that are a hallmark of many gluten alternatives,” she adds.
Synevo GR1 adds to the extensive portfolio of additives for the baking industry already held by the UK-based food solutions and natural ingredient manufacturer.
“We’re always looking for innovations that can level up our offer to our customers and we’re excited to introduce our baking industry partners to the possibilities unlocked by Synevo.”
“At a time when supply chains around the world are volatile and margins are being squeezed, the addition of Synevo GR1 to our portfolio means we’re in a stronger position than ever to support the baking industry with our expertise and leading suite of innovations,” Fellowes asserts.
The significance of gluten-free products
Celiac disease, or gluten intolerance, can affect patients’ ability to eat a healthy diet containing all the micro- and macronutrients needed for the proper functioning of the body. In the US, campaigners have been calling for gluten to be recognized as a major food allergen that needs to be labeled on all packaged foods.
Also, in the US, a recent report found that 15% of food labeled as gluten-free contained traces of protein beyond what a person with celiac disease could tolerate. This triggered the organization Moms Across America to call on gluten-free food manufacturers to ensure quality control.
Responding to the growing rate of celiac disease diagnosis, the Swedish agriculture-based biorefinery Lantmännen Biorefineries has created a gluten-free wheat starch made from autumn wheat harvested in the country.
Meanwhile, research published in the American Chemical Society proposed the production of gluten-free flour from sweet potatoes, calling for their technique to be refined and commercialized.