21st.Bio’s animal-free beta-lactoglobulin gets GRAS green light for US markets
04 Sep 2024 --- Precision fermentation player, 21st.Bio, obtains self-affirmed generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status for its animal-free beta-lactoglobulin ingredient, BLG Essential+. The company’s customers can now enter into production in the US market using 21st.Bio’s technology
Beta-lactoglobulin is the predominant protein in bovine whey. The company says its precision fermentation process produces the ingredient with a larger amount of essential and branched-chain amino acids than whey, which it asserts attracts food and supplement producers for its high-quality nutrition in food product formulation and format applicability.
“We’re not just a technology provider — we’re a partner to our customers on their product journey, ensuring their success from development to full-scale manufacturing,” says Thomas G. Schmidt, 21st.Bio’s co-founder and CEO. “Our ambition is to empower our customers to focus more on application, business development, low-cost production and innovation.”
“This shows all the way through our business model, which is designed such that our success at 21st.BIO depends on our customers’ success in the market with a product — not just on project completion.”
A more nutritious option
According to the company, one of the main highlights of its animal-free beta-lactoglobulin is its nutrition profile.
21st.Bio highlights that BLG Essential+ contains 45% more leucine than commercially available whey protein isolates, which is critical for muscle synthesis.
Additionally, the company says the ingredient is tasteless, heat tolerant and stable across a wide pH range. This makes it versatile for several product formulations, such as clear protein drinks, bakery products and alternative dairy applications. It can also be utilized for a variety of categories, including weight management, sports and active nutrition, clinical nutrition and healthy aging.
Quick to market
21st.Bio underscores that companies can now easily commercialize production of their own BLG Essential+ products utilizing its development program.
This is accomplished by not only giving access to the precision fermentation technology, but also to Novozymes’ extensive portfolio of licensed strains, as well as optimization over time.
Moreover, 21st.Bio states it will provide comprehensive support to customers in upscaling production to full-scale ingredient production, through the regulatory approval process and in bringing products to the market.
The company is also currently working to develop additional proteins, including proteins for foods, materials, agriculture and more.
“We bring our customers access to technology and skills they could not get anywhere else,” concludes Per Falholt, 21st.BIO’s co-founder and CSO.