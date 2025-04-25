Hydrosol and Planteneers to advance mycoprotein-driven meat innovation at IFFA 2025
Germany-based Hydrosol and Planteneers will showcase mycoprotein-based hybrid products and meat alternatives at the upcoming IFFA event in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 3-8. The sister companies are targeting growing consumer demand for clean label and convenience trends with solutions for reduced-meat kebabs and nuggets and high-protein snacks like chicken jerky and chips.
Hydrosol’s hybrid products combine traditional meat with vegetables, plant proteins, mycoproteins, or cultured cells to meet consumer demand for healthier meat products. The category has a high market potential, with experts projecting average annual growth of 36.6% to US$673.8 million by 2028.
The company taps this market with its “PLUSmulson” range of stabilizing systems. The final products feature an “even, meaty bite” and tender, moist consistency. Hydrosol claims the vegetable pieces in the products remain stable, even during grilling, frying, or deep-frying.
Tapping proteins and convenience
Hydrosol is tapping functionality and cost savings for convenient offerings such as meatballs in tomato sauce, reflected in the binding abilities of its HydroTOP High Gel range. The system allows flexibility in the amount of meat or fish content, and retains an “authentic juicy texture” when heated, even in recipes with low meat content.
Meanwhile, Planteneers, which develops solutions for plant-based meat substitutes and dairy products, will present plant-based cheese alternatives with a 4% protein content at the trade show.
“It is critical that we have a certain amount of protein because people choose meat and cheese for that reason, but without sacrificing indulgence,” Dr. Dorotea Pein, director of technology and innovation at the food-tech firm, previously told Food Ingredients First.
Manufacturers can incorporate these cheese substitutes into existing processes with standard bowl cutters with cooking functions “without major investment in new machines,” claims the company.
Advancing clean labels
Planteneers will also showcase its clean label solutions such as its plant-based salami alternative that uses wheat protein in two variants — a snack stick for on-the-go indulgence and salami slices (hot or cold).
The company will host a presentation on how manufacturers can meet consumer desires for natural plant-based alternatives with methylcellulose-free products, with a cooking show at the IFFA Kitchen & Stage on May 3.
“With plant-based convenience products like burgers and meatballs the company demonstrates that E-number-free ingredient declarations are possible without compromising on taste and texture,” says Planteneers.
Minimal processing
According to Planteneers, high-value proteins such as mycoproteins that require only minimal processing are increasingly important in the plant-based market. Alt-protein innovations increasingly feature proteins as an essential fermentation-based ingredient in meat substitutes.
“Thanks to its meat-like structure, it [mycoprotein] features great texture and pleasant bite. At the IFFA, Planteneers is showing the enormous potential and many possible uses of mycoprotein, using chicken breast and salmon as examples,” states the firm.
It has partnered with food machinery supplier Handtmann, for producing plant-based steaks and tenderloins with authentic marbling and texture.
Products such as cost-optimized steak variants, bacon, cooked ham, and carpaccio are now being added to the range. These allow food processors to reduce production costs.